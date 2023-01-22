VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD men picked up an 84-68 victory over Omaha in Vermillion Saturday. The 3-ball was falling for the Coyotes as they hit 11 triples and shot 55 percent from deep.

The Yotes led by 10 at halftime only to see the Mavericks storm back to take the lead midway through the second half. USD outscored Omaha by 17 over the final 11 minutes of the game. The win snapped the Coyotes’ three-game skid and bumped them back up to .500 in Summit League play.

“Our goal tonight was to come out desperate. You know to come out. We had to win this game. You know it was life or death situation. And uh we came up with this saying um tougherness, which is a combination of toughness and togetherness,” A.J. Plitzuweit said.

The Coyotes are going to need some tougherness as they hit the road for three games in five days later this week with games in Illinois, Minnesota and Oklahoma.