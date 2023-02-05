VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD men fell to last place North Dakota, 86-72 on Saturday.

On the positive for the Coyotes, Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored his 1,000th career point. He led the way with a team-high 18 points.

The Fighting Hawks torched the Yotes’ defense for 10 3-pointers and 47 points in the first half, which overshadowed USD shooting 50 percent in the opening period.

“I don’t think we were bad offensively, we were just poor on the defensive end, right? And usually that should translate. Sometimes when you get excited and you’re scoring on offense, you lock up and guard. We gotta do it the other way where we defend and that helps us on offense,” USD head coach Eric Peterson said.

This contest was the Coyotes’ fifth game in the last 10 days. They fell below .500 in the conference.