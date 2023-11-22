VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team saw a six-win improvement from last season to this year, where the Coyotes finished 9-2, earning them a first round bye.

The Yotes saw their 2022 campaign end 3-8 but this year USD would flip the script as they receive a top-eight seed for the first time.

“We knew that feeling we had last year, and to turn it around and be where we are this year, it’s a really good feeling. We can’t be satisfied, we’re still hungry. We see our path now. And we’re ready to take that path and play our best football,” USD quarterback Aidan Bouman said.

Coach Nielson says the bye will allow some players to get back to 100%, allowing them to enjoy the upcoming festivities.

“The other thing it’s going to allow us to do, quite frankly, is to give our guys a day or two off that allows them to maybe take advantage of the Thanksgiving holiday, which is not a bad thing. I think there’s some good in that,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said.

Though earning the break the Yotes are focused on their potential opponent in the second round, whether it’s a team they met over a hundred times or a team they’ve never met.

“Whoever it is, they got to come here, which is a place that we’ve played very, very well and if you play a team like UND the advantage is you know them and you just prepared for them. The disadvantage is they just did the same thing,” coach Nielson said.

As the team reflects on how far they’ve come, there’s is no doubt their solid connection has helped paved the way.

“The easy route is to go somewhere else. And instead of that, what they did is they said, “hey, we’re going to stick together,” and I think that’s the way our team is playing right now. We’re playing as a team that has great confidence,” coach said.

USD will host the winner of Saturday’s first round matchup of Sacramento State and North Dakota.