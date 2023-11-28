The USD football team prepares for their third playoff appearance in the last six seasons but this year the Yotes are much improved compared to their last two appearances.

Just a season ago, USD allowed more than 29 points per game. But this year they average 23.7 points per contest, holding their opponents to nearly 15 points a game. Heading into the second round of the FCS playoffs facing a team they’ve never met, they know one thing they aren’t looking to change is their defense.

“They’re going to present some similar challenges like some of the teams that we face in our league that have mobile quarterbacks and balanced attacks. And so defensively, we’ve got to continue to play well,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said.

USD will host Sacramento State Saturday to begin their playoff run. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.