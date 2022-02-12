WASHINGTON (Associated Press) — U.S. officials say the United States is preparing to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent.

The officials say the State Department plans to announce early Saturday that virtually all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave.

A limited number of officials may remain in Kyiv, but almost all will be sent out or relocated to Ukraine’s far west, near the Polish border, so the U.S. can retain a diplomatic presence in the country.

The new move comes as Washington has ratcheted up its warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.