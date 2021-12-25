US Navy warship sidelined with COVID-19 outbreak

WASHINGTON (Associated Press) — The U.S. Navy says one of its warships has paused its deployment to South America because of a coronavirus outbreak.

The USS Milwaukee, a litorral combat ship, is staying in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, where it had stopped for a scheduled port visit.

It began its deployment from Mayport, Fla., on December 14 and was heading into the U.S. Southern Command region.

The Navy says the ship’s crew is “100% immunized” and that all of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated on the ship away from other crew members.

