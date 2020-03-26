US leads world in confirmed coronavirus cases

NEW YORK — The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.
According to a running count by Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected in the U.S. topped 82,000 on Thursday. That’s just ahead of the 81,000 cases in China and 80,000 in Italy.
Italy has the most confirmed deaths of any country with more than 8,000. More than 1,000 people have died in the U.S.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 26, 2020As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.
- Stuck in the States: One El Salvadorian intern helping students during school closuresSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Irvin Eduardo can't get home, so he's helping students here.
- What is considered an essential surgery?Hospitals in KELOLAND have decided to postpone any nonessential surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic.