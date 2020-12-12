US executes Louisiana truck driver who killed daughter, 2

This June 27, 2020 photo provided by Nueces County Sheriff’s Office in Corpus Christi, Texas, shows Alfred Bourgeois. The Trump administration plans to continue its unprecedented series of post-election federal executions Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, by putting to death Bourgeois, a Louisiana truck driver who severely abused his 2-year-old daughter for weeks in 2002, then killed her by slamming her head against a truck’s windows and dashboard. (Nueces County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

TERRE HAUTE, IN (Associated Press) – The Trump administration has carried out its 10th execution of the year, putting to death a Louisiana truck driver who killed his 2-year-old daughter by slamming her head against a truck’s windows and dashboard.

Alfred Bourgeois was pronounced dead at 8:21 p.m. Eastern time.

His lawyers had argued that the 56-year-old had an IQ that put him in the intellectually disabled category, which they say should have meant he was eligible for a life prison sentence but not the death penalty.

His execution Friday night was the second this week at a prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Three more executions are planned in January.

