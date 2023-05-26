RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are seeking the public’s help to locate Lyle Blue Legs III, in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old boy today.

Police say as of 11 a.m. MT Friday, a large law enforcement presence is working in the 100 block of E. Signal Drive. Authorities were called about a shooting in a home shortly after 9 a.m. Officers arriving on scene found the boy with a serious, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said in a social media post. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

Law enforcement shared a photo of Blue Legs running from the scene.

Lyle Blue Legs III, also known as “Yammi” is shown in this photo. The shooting at happened in the 100 block of E. Signal Drive in Rapid City | Courtesy Rapid City Police

As they investigate, police are maintaining a perimeter around the scene. Anyone who doesn’t live in the neighborhood is asked to avoid the area.

If you have information about the suspect’s location, contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.