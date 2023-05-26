RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are seeking the public’s help to locate Lyle Blue Legs III, in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old boy today.
Police say as of 11 a.m. MT Friday, a large law enforcement presence is working in the 100 block of E. Signal Drive. Authorities were called about a shooting in a home shortly after 9 a.m. Officers arriving on scene found the boy with a serious, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said in a social media post. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.
Law enforcement shared a photo of Blue Legs running from the scene.
As they investigate, police are maintaining a perimeter around the scene. Anyone who doesn’t live in the neighborhood is asked to avoid the area.
If you have information about the suspect’s location, contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.