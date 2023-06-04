BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Authorities are no longer actively searching for a teenager believed to be involved in an early morning armed robbery at a house party in Brandon, SD.

Police say they called off their search around 6 a.m. Sunday, with no arrests.

Around 2:20 a.m., police were called to a home near Aspen Park after a teen, possibly armed with a gun, took clothing and headphones from someone at the party. No one was hurt.

Officers with Brandon Police and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter in the area and a drone with the South Dakota Highway Patrol was also involved in the search.

Police say there is no danger to the public.