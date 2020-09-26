Update: One injured, suspect arrested in Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigation an early morning shooting in northwest Sioux Falls that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded to a fight disturbance that led to gunfire in the area of West Madison Street and North Garfield just after midnight Saturday.

Investigator say as many as three people were firing at each other.

Police say witnesses reported as many as thirty shots were fired.

A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested 18-year-old Awad Ali of Sioux Falls. He’s facing several charges including aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and fleeing from police.