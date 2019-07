SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Eight people went to the hospital Sunday morning after one car rear ended another car.

Police say the crash caused caused both drivers to lose control and one of the cars to hit a cross walk pole and a utility pole. There were four people in each car.

Police say the driver of the suspect car is ticketed for vehicular battery, no drivers license, reckless driving and DWI. Police said he was still in the hospital as of Monday morning.