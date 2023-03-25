(Associated Press) –Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirms there have been 23 deaths as of 6:20 a.m. Saturday with dozens of injuries and four people missing throughout the state.

The agency says in a Twitter post that search and rescue teams from numerous local and state agencies were deployed along with personnel to assist those impacted by the tornadoes.

The rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork have reported severe destruction as the tornado swept northeast at 70 mph without weakening, racing towards Alabama.