Update: COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

Workers paused for a moment and started to clap as the first boxes of vaccine were being moved to a loading dock (NBC News)

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort



KALAMAZOO, MI (Associated Press) – The first trucks carrying a COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use in the United States have pulled out of a Michigan manufacturing plant.

The shipments Sunday morning set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history.

The shots that are critical to stopping the nation’s coronavirus outbreak are destined to reach states a day later.

Initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine will likely be limited to health workers and nursing home residents.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccine Friday, saying it is highly protective and presents no major safety issues