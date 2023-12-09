SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A child hurt is and a driver is facing charges following a crash in Sioux Falls Friday night.

It happened at the intersection of West 12th Street and South Kiwanis Avenue.

Police say the driver of a Hyundai Genesis ran a red light and crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu. A 4-year-old inside the Malibu was thrown from the car. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have charged the driver of the Genesis, 33-year- old Nathan Earley, with DWI and vehicular battery.