SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 75,000 South Dakotans are food insecure, according to a 2020 study from Feeding America.

A local food charity is fighting hunger through its weekly food giveaways.

Jane Behnke spends many of her Fridays at the Faith Temple Food Giveaway.

She’s been a volunteer for over a decade.

“It’s compassion. I’ve been in their shoes. I know what it’s like to have no money,” Volunteer Jane Behnke said.

Over the years, the need for food has grown.

Right now, the non-profit is seeing more than 1,000 people show up each week.

“Something that a lot of people don’t realize is hunger is right here in our community. That’s something we can’t see, whether it’s our co-workers or our neighbors. We’ll notice if they have dirty clothes, but it’s hard to notice if someone is going hungry, so hunger is a huge issue, not only in our nation, but here in South Dakota,” Faith Temple Food Giveaway assistant director of operations Josh Hayes said.

You can help support the Faith Temple Food Giveaway Tuesday night at its gala.

The evening will include a gourmet meal, live music, and auction items such as a used car and multiple trips.

The event starts at 6:30 PM at The District in Sioux Falls.

“It’s just a very fun and energetic event that we love that the community comes around us and partners with us for an amazing mission here in our community,” Hayes said.

Money raised at the event will help buy items such as milk and eggs to be given away at the weekly event.

“It’s a good time to see people come together, to raise money to help fund this and just to get their eyes open to see what we all do, what this is all about,” Behnke said.

