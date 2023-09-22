SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week, United Way hosted an array of events throughout the community as part of their 2024 Campaign Kickoff.

After a week of their Kickoff Campaign, volunteers with United Way hosted a free lunch at the Washington Pavilion.

“The campaign theme this year is ‘Funded by United Way thanks to You’. And so this week really is is a sincere thank you to our donors, our volunteers and individuals who have supported us for years,” said Olivia Essig, campaign director United Way.

Attendees could grab a walking taco, enjoy live music and learn a little more about the mission of United Way.

“This is such an important week for us as we kick off our annual campaign, United Way funded agencies impact one in three lives in our community, and 33 communities are served by those United Way funded programs. And so this is just it’s so important,” Essig said.

First interstate bank was also in attendance at the event promoting and helping serve food.

“We had about 30 volunteers today that helped pass all flyers around downtown, got their steps in just telling people about the event, telling them where it’s at, and the common enjoy a community meal,” said Jay Mitchell, Sioux Empire Market President for First Interstate Bank.

Jay Mitchell with First Interstate Bank says they sponsored the event because of the work United Way does throughout KELOLAND.

“United Way is a great organization that serves the needs of the community and and so we’re just trying to do our part of getting people out and reminding them about the great things United Way does in the community,” Mitchell said.

The Kickoff Week will end tomorrow with a donation drive at Scheels.