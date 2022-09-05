SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) The South Dakota Federation of Labor hosted a Labor Day picnic at Terrace Park in central Sioux Falls today.

Organizers said they put together today’s event to show appreciation for workers as well as educate the community.

Members of the South Dakota State Federation of Labor say they wanted to celebrate Labor Day by having a community gathering.

“We are able to get out and enjoy, meet people within the community, talk to people, get to know their stories and things like that,” said BJ Motley with Federation of Labor AFL-CIO.

Motley says the union wants to get more people involved.

“We’re trying to encourage people, educate them all with things about the union: how the union is there for them. Without the Union your wages increases, health care, safety in workplaces. So we trying to motivate that and show people the union provides those protections for the people,” Motley said.

Kory Rawstern, secretary of Eastern South Dakota Building Trades, says the holiday is a reminder of how labor unions have impacted the modern workday.

“It took decades to get where we are today,” Rawestern said.

He says union efforts impact anyone who works.

“As a union if we go through the efforts and process and expenses of trying to create laws, regulations, rules, or maybe even public etiquette on the way employees are treated, that is for the non-union workforce as well. So we truly believe we represent all workers in the state of South Dakota,” Rawstern said.

The event was also open to candidates running for political office.