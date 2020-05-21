Unemployment rate hits 10% in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s unemployment rate for April climbed to 10.2% from 3.1% in March.

The unemployment rate is “historic in the very worst way,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in a Thursday afternoon news conference.

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation released the new rate today.

Noem said the unemployment numbers are likely record numbers or the highest since the Great Depression. But, unemployment numbers weren’t tracked during the Great Depression as they are today, she said.

Although the rate is an historic one, Noem said it’s encouraging the South Dakota’s rate is below the national rate of 14.7% and below that of many other states.

Minnesota’s rate increased to 8.1%, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). This is the highest since 1983 when it hit 8.9%, according to DEED. The unemployment rate in March was 2.9%.

North Dakota’s April unemployment rate is 8.5%, according to the North Dakota Department of Labor.

Nebraska’s April unemployment rate was not available on May 21. The March rate was 4.2%. The Nebraska Department of Labor website said the April rate would be released on May 22.

New unemployment rates for Iowa were also expected to be released on May 22, according to its department of labor website.

The rates in this story are all seasonally adjusted rates.