SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local family is grieving after the sudden loss of their mother and wife as they savor the support they’re receiving from people around them.

“It was.. a shock, never thought it would happen at 43, usually your spouse passing away is something that happens later in life,” said Mark Wasco, father and co-owner of The Electric Crayon.

Mark Wasco and his four kids Jackson, Cameron, Sean and Reid are dealing with the loss of their wife and mom Krista. She suddenly died in January because of a pulmonary embolism.

“You’re just trying to hold everything together, there is- and trying to figure things out so we can move along,” Wasco said.

Wasco has had to balance co-owning his Sioux Falls tattoo shop The Electric Crayon with being a single father to his four children who are all on the autism spectrum.

“I have to get used to doing everything that she did,” Wasco said.

“He is now dealing with decreased ability to run his business while he’s managing his family because his wife stayed at home and managed the appointments and the homeschooling, and he’s now having to face both on his own and we’re trying to raise funds to help bridge that gap,” said Corey Mitchell, league director for the Stan Houston Adult Hockey League.

The fundraiser was set for Sunday night in Sioux Falls at the SCHEELS Ice Plex during play of the adult hockey league. Wasco is a goalie in this league. All beer concession sales will be matched by the league and will go to Wasco and his family. The team also set up a

“The hockey community has been unbelievably supportive through all this, especially my teammates, Corey my older teammates, guys I’ve played with for 12-15 years, they have stepped up and really showed me support that we need,” Wasco said.

There are three GoFundMe fundraisers set up to help the family; you can find them here, here and here.