RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)– An unidentified woman was found deceased in the 4100 block of Winfield Street in Rapid City around 7:20 a.m. today.

According to the Rapid City Police Department (RCPD), a passerby had stepped outside into a fenced-in area and found the unresponsive person laying in the grass. The RCPD determined the woman was deceased. There was no sign of trauma or evidence of foul play. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week and the woman’s identity is not being released until notification of her family can be made.

Camera surveillance showed the woman entered into the area in the evening hours of February 14th. The RCPD is continuing to obtain additional video to determine the circumstances leading up to her death.

Anyone with security video from the neighborhood is asked to contact Detective Randazzo at the RCPD Investigations Division at 605-394-4134.