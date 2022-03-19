(Associated Press) — Ukraine’s deputy prime minister says 10 humanitarian corridors have been agreed on with the Russians. They include a corridor from the besieged port city of Mariupol, several in the Kyiv region and several in the Luhansk region.

She also announced plans Saturday to deliver humanitarian aid to the city of Kherson, which is currently under control of the Russian forces.

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces are blockading the largest cities with the goal of creating such miserable conditions that Ukrainians will cooperate.

He said the Russians are preventing supplies from reaching surrounded cities in central and southeastern Ukraine. Zelenskyy said more than 9,000 people were able to leave Mariupol in the past day.