MOSCOW (Associated Press) — Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine have ordered a full military mobilization amid growing fears in the West that Russia is planning to invade the neighboring country.

The announcement on Saturday came amid a spike in violence along the line of contact between Ukrainian forces and the pro-Russia rebels in recent days.

On Friday, separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine announced a mass evacuation of women, children and older adults to neighboring Russia. The moves have fueled Western fears that Moscow could use the latest violence in eastern Ukraine as a pretext for an invasion.

In an ominous assessment, U.S. President Joe Biden says he’s now “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine.