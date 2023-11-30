SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Two men have been sentenced to prison for their actions in a November 2021 shooting at a Sioux Falls restaurant, according to the SD Office of Attorney General.

22-year-old Isaac Mohammed Wali, of Sioux Falls was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 17 years suspended. Wali plead guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 30-year-old Antoine Demetrius Richardson Jr., of Sioux Falls was sentenced to 42 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm while having a felony drug conviction.

Wali and Richardson Jr., were both charged in the fatal shooting at Gilberto’s Mexican restaurant. Both men were sentenced Thursday, November 30, 2023 after agreeing to plea bargains.

37-year-old Garang Hakim Aluong of Sioux Falls, died in the shooting. Another person was injured.

“These sentencings hopefully bring some comfort to the one person who was injured and the two families involved,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who brought these defendants to justice.”

The case was investigated by the Sioux Falls Police Department.