Two elk found shot in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities in southwest South Dakota are trying to figure out who illegally shot two bull elk.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks say the elk were killed sometime between October 26th and October 28th.

They were found about 5 miles north of Hwy 16 on the west side of Boles Canyon Rd in Custer County. Authorities say it appears both elk were shot from the road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the poaching hotline at 1-888-0VERBAG. Tips can also be submitted online.