Two dead after falling through ice at Lake Poinsett

HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are dead after an ATV fell through the ice at Lake Poinsett Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the northern end of Lake Poinsett Saturday evening responding to a call that an ATV and two individuals had broken through the ice shortly after 6:00pm.

According to the Hamlin Country Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the two individuals were retrieved from the water and taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown. At the hospital, the 60-year-old man and 8-year-old boy were pronounced dead.

Following the rescue, the Brookings Dispatch Center received a 911 call that a four-wheeler and shack had fallen through the ice and were partially submerge in the water on the northeast side of Lake Poinsett. Emergency personnel were called to the scene and no injuries were reported in the incident.

The Hamlin County Sherriff’s Office is reminding anglers to use caution on the lake as ice thickness can change from several inches to just an inch in a matter of a foots distance.