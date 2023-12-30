Turning colder for the weekend.

A clipper will move through Minnesota. As it does, we’ll have increasing northerly winds along with mostly cloudy skies. Light snow showers and flurries will also be possible from Interstate 29 and east, but any accumulation will remain light.

Temperatures will be colder with highs in the 20s and 30s. I wouldn’t be surprised if temperatures remain steady or slowly fall during the day in eastern KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be slightly colder with highs in the 20s. Winds will not be as strong, but still from the north.

Our next chance for snow will be around mid-week next week. Another clipper will move through the upper plains to bring a chance for light snow around Tuesday.

Expect typical cold air next week with highs in the 20s and 30s.