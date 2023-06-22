SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 22. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The latest drought monitor shows worsening conditions across eastern KELOLAND once again this week.

There has been a wide range of temperatures this afternoon. Mid-60s in western South Dakota to near 90° in southeastern KELOLAND.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association is taking its broadcast partner to court, alleging that the Iowa High School Sports Network is violating their deal with its plan to charge a fee to stream certain championship games online.

Funding of $4.3 million that would replace tuition increases next year at South Dakota’s public universities was requested Thursday during the state Board of Regents budget meeting.

Some Iowa landowners are upset that a final hearing for the Summit Carbon Solutions Pipeline has been bumped up to August, instead of waiting till after the harvest season.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.