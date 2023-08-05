SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, the unemployment rate as of June is at 1.8%.

“The point of this whole program is to advance career and be able to get jobs filled. but also help South Dakotans be able to meet that demand for the workforce as well as provide a life that they probably have always wanted,” said Stephanie Traversie, student support and equity coordinator at Lake Area Technical College.

Lake Area Tech offers nine-month up to two-year courses.

This program was created through a partnership with the Department of Social Services and the Department of Labor and Regulation. Students who qualify can choose from a variety of high-demand job programs such as welding, technology or health care.

Their student population is just shy of 2,700 and they offer 32 different majors.

“Programs like this, I think give that extra little push that students need to kind of take that step into school. It can be a little daunting school can be a spending process. So any little bit of assistance that they can get really helps him get to that next level,” Darren Shelton, lead admissions rep. and online student success coach at Lake Area Technical College said.

They’ve identified 30 current students that will qualify for aid this school year.

“There are times where you feel like, you know, this Diesel Technology getting the shine that it should when we know that we live in the Midwest, and we need diesel techs. So to identify these nine-plus programs and others throughout the state. It’s just a benefit for all of our technical colleges,” said Shelton.

They urge all students to check with their admission office to see if they are eligible.

Click here for more information on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.