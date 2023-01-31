SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:

NBA G LEAGUE
Skyforce 105, Texas Legends 93

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 73, North Central Co-Op 30

Aberdeen Roncalli 56, Potter County 32

Avon 47, Menno 26

Baltic 60, Garretson 36

Beresford 48, Vermillion 45

Britton-Hecla 39, Sisseton 33

Castlewood 70, Waubay/Summit 43

Centerville 56, Alcester-Hudson 54, OT

Dell Rapids 63, Flandreau 30

Estelline/Hendricks 73, Waverly-South Shore 56

Ethan 57, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 38

Groton Area 74, Langford 20

Hanson 61, Wagner 46

Highmore-Harrold 57, Sunshine Bible Academy 28

Howard 50, Irene-Wakonda 38

James Valley Christian 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 34

Kadoka Area 66, Bennett County 33

Kimball/White Lake 55, Colome 51

Lower Brule 78, Crow Creek 42

Mobridge-Pollock 60, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 48

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 66, Gregory 62

Philip 72, New Underwood 52

Platte-Geddes 71, Chamberlain 51

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Canton 53

Sioux Falls Jefferson 61, Mitchell 54

Sioux Falls Lincoln 74, Watertown 60

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Huron 53

Sioux Falls Washington 68, Brookings 33

St. Thomas More 46, Sturgis Brown 39

Sully Buttes 67, Jones County 54

Tea Area 64, Western Christian, Iowa 47

Tiospa Zina Tribal 79, Hankinson, N.D. 73

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 72, Gayville-Volin 30

Viborg-Hurley 47, Canistota 45

Warner 53, Faulkton 38

Webster 66, Wilmot 47

West Central 55, Tri-Valley 45

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 51, Yankton 35

Avon 62, Menno 29

Bison 59, Oelrichs 33

Castlewood 63, Waubay/Summit 31

Centerville 50, Alcester-Hudson 36

Colman-Egan 49, Bridgewater-Emery 18

Corsica/Stickney 63, Burke 56

Crow Creek 74, Lower Brule 72

Custer 49, Douglas 40

Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 46

Deubrook 65, Madison 38

Dupree 50, Timber Lake 42

Edgemont 47, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 10

Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Deuel 30

Estelline/Hendricks 56, Waverly-South Shore 17

Ethan 64, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 27

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 0, Edgemont 0

Harding County 49, Lemmon 34

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Faith 49

Highmore-Harrold 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 23

Howard 60, Irene-Wakonda 41

Huron 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 33

James Valley Christian 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 19

Lennox 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 53, OT

Leola/Frederick 40, Ipswich 17

Marty Indian 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 26

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Gregory 52

North Central Co-Op 42, Aberdeen Christian 35

Parker 49, Chester 48

Parkston 55, McCook Central/Montrose 36

Pierre 40, Harrisburg 30

Platte-Geddes 62, Chamberlain 35

Potter County 56, Redfield 47

Red Cloud 61, Belle Fourche 46

Scotland 35, Freeman 33

Sioux Falls Christian 65, Canton 37

Sioux Falls Jefferson 56, Mitchell 47

Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Watertown 50

Sioux Falls Washington 52, Brookings 40

Sisseton 56, Britton-Hecla 19

Spearfish 47, Lead-Deadwood 9

St. Thomas More 58, Rapid City Christian 28

Sully Buttes 47, Jones County 44

Tea Area 71, Western Christian, Iowa 55

Todd County 52, Stanley County 43

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40, Gayville-Volin 31

Vermillion 50, Beresford 26

Viborg-Hurley 61, Canistota 48

Wagner 62, Hanson 46

Warner 48, Faulkton 40

Webster 49, Wilmot 31

Wessington Springs 71, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 65, OT

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Annandale 39, Dassel-Cokato 38

BOLD 94, Benson 67

Battle Lake 78, Hancock 56

Blake 84, Brooklyn Center 66

Blue Earth Area 79, St. Peter 59

Braham 90, Wrenshall 66

Browerville/Eagle Valley 67, Brandon-Evansville 54

Buffalo 60, Hopkins 57

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 84, New Ulm Cathedral 74

Central Minnesota Christian 87, MACCRAY 44

Chanhassen 88, New Prague 67

Cherry 85, Chisholm 53

Crosby-Ironton 65, Park Rapids 57

Detroit Lakes 78, Aitkin 65

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 84, Frazee 59

Duluth East 58, Superior, Wis. 26

East Central 59, Pine City 54

Eastview 76, Farmington 75

Edina 73, Eden Prairie 66

Ely 79, Greenway 45

Fillmore Central 82, Mabel-Canton 51

Goodhue 46, Pine Island 44

Higher 92, Parnassus Prep 81

Holy Family Catholic 88, Mound Westonka 51

La Crescent 58, Lewiston-Altura 47

La Crosse Central, Wis. 80, Caledonia 48

Lake City 61, Rochester Lourdes 40

Lakeville South 65, Eagan 45

Legacy Christian 82, West Lutheran 54

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 74, Kingsland 37

Mahnomen/Waubun 76, Lake Park-Audubon 60

Mahtomedi 84, Tartan 51

Martin County West 61, Luverne 56, OT

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Springfield 43

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 51, Melrose 49

Mountain Iron-Buhl 103, International Falls 48

Murray County Central 78, Hills-Beaver Creek 38

New Ulm 89, Tri-City United 53

Northland 65, McGregor 34

Pelican Rapids 69, Wadena-Deer Creek 36

Pequot Lakes 57, Staples-Motley 41

Princeton 95, Big Lake 87

Red Lake 97, Clearbrook-Gonvick 87

Richfield 71, Fridley 69

Robbinsdale Cooper 69, DeLaSalle 48

Sauk Centre 66, Royalton 63

Shakopee 74, Apple Valley 49

South Ridge 65, Bigfork 40

Spring Grove 93, LeRoy-Ostrander 24

St. Anthony 89, Columbia Heights 74

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AC/GE 41, Martin County West 35

Ada-Borup 66, NCEUH 48

Albany 58, Eden Valley-Watkins 34

Annandale 67, Dassel-Cokato 43

Apple Valley 67, St. Paul Central 29

Becker 71, Monticello 49

Bethlehem Academy 58, Randolph 46

Breckenridge 63, Park Christian 44

Browerville/Eagle Valley 56, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 20

Caledonia 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 21

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 51, Red Rock Central 37

Concordia Academy 60, Breck 53

Cromwell 70, Two Harbors 51

Crookston 60, Roseau 54

Delano 57, Hutchinson 38

Dell Rapids St. Mary, S.D. 69, Hills-Beaver Creek 46

Duluth East 58, Superior, Wis. 26

Eden Prairie 68, Edina 39

Floodwood 62, Cook County 33

Glencoe-Silver Lake 79, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 27

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 76, Lake of the Woods 28

Grand Meadow 67, Mabel-Canton 31

Greenway 62, Wrenshall 31

Hastings 59, Northfield 37

Hayfield 69, Triton 49

Hinckley-Finlayson 50, McGregor 39

Holy Angels 69, Visitation 54

Holy Family Catholic 79, Mound Westonka 58

Kelliher/Northome 65, Fosston 57

Kimball 47, Maple Lake 39

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 83, Mankato Loyola 26

Lake Park-Audubon 47, Mahnomen/Waubun 44

Lakeville North 51, Rosemount 49

Lakeville South 58, Eagan 56

Mayer Lutheran 59, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43

Milaca 56, Pierz 53

Minnehaha Academy 71, Cretin-Derham Hall 46

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 58, Melrose 29

Nashwauk-Keewatin 59, Hill City 44

New London-Spicer 73, Watertown-Mayer 48

New Richland-H-E-G 63, Maple River 59

North St. Paul 48, Simley 36

Park (Cottage Grove) 55, Mounds View 47

Pine City 82, East Central 21

Princeton 54, Big Lake 43

Prior Lake 77, Burnsville 64

Proctor 54, Cloquet 50

Providence Academy 73, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 52

Red Lake Falls 61, Red Lake County 55

Rochester Century 72, Albert Lea 26

Rochester Mayo 64, Rochester John Marshall 36

Sauk Centre 75, West Central 69

Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Zimmerman 73

South Ridge 71, Bigfork 29

Southwest Minnesota Christian 72, Edgerton 47

St. Agnes 63, Washington Tech 31

St. Clair 63, Nicollet 57

St. Cloud 61, St. Cloud Cathedral 41

St. James Area 69, Windom 65

Stillwater 72, St. Paul Como Park 35

Wayzata 84, Champlin Park 52

Wichita Trinity, Kan. 55, Belle Plaine 33

Winona 67, La Crosse Logan, Wis. 44

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

AC/GC 73, West Central Valley, Stuart 44

Albia 70, Knoxville 57

Ames 35, Des Moines, Hoover 25

Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Hudson 75

Assumption, Davenport 66, Muscatine 58

Atlantic 77, Red Oak 75

Ballard 66, Gilbert 51

Beckman, Dyersville 55, Bellevue 48

Bedford 47, Southwest Valley 30

Bellevue West, Neb. 71, Sioux City, East 40

Benton Community 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 56

Bishop Garrigan 58, Forest City 55

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 55

Blair, Neb. 55, Lewis Central 47

Bondurant Farrar 78, Carroll 53

Boone 39, Carlisle 26

Burlington Notre Dame 79, New London 57

CAM, Anita 59, Coon Rapids-Bayard 55

Cascade,Western Dubuque 69, Anamosa 38

Cedar Falls 65, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 89, Waterloo, West 46

Center Point-Urbana 76, Clear Creek-Amana 67

Central Decatur, Leon 67, Wayne, Corydon 41

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 86, Sioux Center 53

Charles City 68, Crestwood, Cresco 51

Clarke, Osceola 75, Eldon Cardinal 53

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, West 58

Des Moines Christian 61, Van Meter 51

Des Moines, Lincoln 76, Waterloo, East 70

Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Mason City 59

Dike-New Hartford 74, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 57

Dubuque, Senior 61, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60

Dunkerton 100, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 50

East Mills 77, Griswold 27

East Union, Afton 62, Seymour 59

Emmetsburg 75, Alta-Aurelia 52

Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Storm Lake 43

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 48

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 71, Hinton 47

George-Little Rock 53, Sheldon 50

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 84, East Marshall, LeGrand 68

Glenwood 56, Clarinda 42

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 68, Harris-Lake Park 65, OT

Hillcrest Academy 63, Wapello 38

Holy Trinity 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 34

IKM-Manning 63, Missouri Valley 46

Indianola 76, Grinnell 45

Iowa Falls-Alden 81, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 67

Iowa Valley, Marengo 64, Belle Plaine 46

Janesville 47, Clarksville 38

Jesup 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 53

Keokuk 53, Highland, Mo. 39

Keota 71, English Valleys, North English 48

Lisbon 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 35

Logan-Magnolia 60, Audubon 52

Lynnville-Sully 86, Colfax-Mingo 25

MOC-Floyd Valley 86, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46

Madrid 55, Ogden 53, OT

Manson Northwest Webster 56, West Bend-Mallard 53

Marshalltown 56, Ottumwa 37

Mount Ayr 64, Nodaway Valley 59

Nevada 72, Saydel 52

Newton 45, Pella Christian 42

North Mahaska, New Sharon 49, Montezuma 46

North Union 66, Eagle Grove 47

Osage 76, Rockford 44

Pekin 69, Louisa-Muscatine 53

Pella 70, Oskaloosa 46

Perry 71, Greene County 56

Pleasant Valley 59, North Scott, Eldridge 56, OT

Pleasantville 76, Woodward Academy 44

Roland-Story, Story City 78, South Hamilton, Jewell 49

Ruthven-Ayrshire 69, Newell-Fonda 67

Sidney 70, Essex 54

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 66, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 22

South Central Calhoun 81, Southeast Valley 45

South Hardin 66, AGWSR, Ackley 28

South O’Brien, Paullina 52, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 45

Spencer 47, Denison-Schleswig 40

St. Mary’s, Remsen 68, West Sioux 62, OT

Stanton 77, Fremont Mills, Tabor 72, OT

Tea Area, S.D. 64, Western Christian 47

Treynor 61, Riverside, Oakland 48

Underwood 64, Tri-Center, Neola 31

WACO, Wayland 66, Lone Tree 28

Wahlert, Dubuque 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 62

Waterloo Christian School 71, Riceville 29

Waukee 98, Des Moines, East 66

West Branch 65, Durant-Bennett 49

West Burlington 53, Danville 38

West Fork, Sheffield 62, North Butler, Greene 47

West Harrison, Mondamin 68, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42

West Lyon, Inwood 55, Boyden-Hull 44

Wilton 61, West Liberty 56

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AC/GC 34, West Central Valley, Stuart 32

AGWSR, Ackley 47, South Hardin 40

Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Hudson 41

Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 45

Assumption, Davenport 51, Muscatine 35

BCLUW, Conrad 45, Meskwaki Settlement School 35

Ballard 64, Gilbert 44

Bellevue 51, Beckman, Dyersville 36

Bellevue East, Neb. 91, Glenwood 60

Benton Community 59, Vinton-Shellsburg 47

Bishop Garrigan 84, Forest City 47

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 88, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Bondurant Farrar 51, Carroll 47

Burlington Notre Dame 74, New London 32

CAM, Anita 45, Coon Rapids-Bayard 30

Calamus-Wheatland 46, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 33

Cascade,Western Dubuque 63, Anamosa 21

Central Decatur, Leon 50, Wayne, Corydon 39

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 53, Sioux Center 46

Chariton 59, Davis County, Bloomfield 53

Clarksville 56, Janesville 32

Collins-Maxwell 53, Colo-NESCO 19

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 48, Sioux City, West 44

Dallas Center-Grimes 75, Norwalk 40

Davenport, North 70, Clinton 17

Decorah 71, Independence 23

Des Moines Christian 42, Van Meter 34

Des Moines, North 46, Fort Dodge 40

Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Mason City 59

Diagonal 54, Lamoni 36

Dike-New Hartford 68, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 21

East Buchanan, Winthrop 88, Central City 57

East Mills 59, Griswold 15

Emmetsburg 50, Alta-Aurelia 31

English Valleys, North English 47, Keota 46

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 18

George-Little Rock 50, Sheldon 47

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, East Marshall, LeGrand 20

Gretna, Neb. 42, Lewis Central 36

Grinnell 64, Indianola 45

Holy Trinity 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 58

IKM-Manning 53, Missouri Valley 22

Iowa City Liberty High School 53, Wahlert, Dubuque 46

Iowa City West 62, Epworth, Western Dubuque 53

Iowa Falls-Alden 70, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38

Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, Belle Plaine 26

Jesup 62, Union Community, LaPorte City 29

Keokuk 48, Highland, Mo. 47

Knoxville 47, Albia 30

Lake Mills 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 42

LeMars 61, Sioux City, North 27

Logan-Magnolia 48, Audubon 21

Mediapolis 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 19

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 58, Tipton 34

Montezuma 59, North Mahaska, New Sharon 44

Monticello 39, Maquoketa 34

Nevada 65, Saydel 22

Newell-Fonda 74, Ruthven-Ayrshire 32

Nodaway Valley 50, Mount Ayr 44

North Butler, Greene 36, West Fork, Sheffield 24

North Polk, Alleman 53, Winterset 29

North Union 62, Eagle Grove 18

Northeast, Goose Lake 43, Camanche 27

Okoboji, Milford 65, Rock Valley 62

Osage 70, Rockford 18

Ottumwa 52, Marshalltown 18

PAC-LM 72, East Sac County 36

Pella 52, Oskaloosa 43

Pella Christian 52, Newton 46

Pleasant Valley 63, North Scott, Eldridge 31

Roland-Story, Story City 69, South Hamilton, Jewell 59

Saint Ansgar 59, Northwood-Kensett 40

Sibley-Ocheyedan 86, MOC-Floyd Valley 39

Sidney 71, Essex 42

Sigourney 67, Tri-County, Thornburg 21

Solon 58, West Delaware, Manchester 49

South Central Calhoun 64, Southeast Valley 25

St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, West Sioux 36

Stanton 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor 48

Tea Area, S.D. 71, Western Christian 55

Treynor 59, Riverside, Oakland 15

Trinity Christian High School 52, Akron-Westfield 42

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 41, Central Elkader 40

Underwood 49, Tri-Center, Neola 24

Valley, West Des Moines 55, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 34

WACO, Wayland 60, Lone Tree 45

Wapello 45, Hillcrest Academy 27

Waterloo, East 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 35

Waterloo, West 76, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64

Waukon 55, North Fayette Valley 41

West Liberty 59, Wilton 38

West Lyon, Inwood 64, Boyden-Hull 44

Woodbine 63, Glidden-Ralston 37