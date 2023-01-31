SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:
NBA G LEAGUE
Skyforce 105, Texas Legends 93
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 73, North Central Co-Op 30
Aberdeen Roncalli 56, Potter County 32
Avon 47, Menno 26
Baltic 60, Garretson 36
Beresford 48, Vermillion 45
Britton-Hecla 39, Sisseton 33
Castlewood 70, Waubay/Summit 43
Centerville 56, Alcester-Hudson 54, OT
Dell Rapids 63, Flandreau 30
Estelline/Hendricks 73, Waverly-South Shore 56
Ethan 57, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 38
Groton Area 74, Langford 20
Hanson 61, Wagner 46
Highmore-Harrold 57, Sunshine Bible Academy 28
Howard 50, Irene-Wakonda 38
James Valley Christian 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 34
Kadoka Area 66, Bennett County 33
Kimball/White Lake 55, Colome 51
Lower Brule 78, Crow Creek 42
Mobridge-Pollock 60, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 48
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 66, Gregory 62
Philip 72, New Underwood 52
Platte-Geddes 71, Chamberlain 51
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Canton 53
Sioux Falls Jefferson 61, Mitchell 54
Sioux Falls Lincoln 74, Watertown 60
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Huron 53
Sioux Falls Washington 68, Brookings 33
St. Thomas More 46, Sturgis Brown 39
Sully Buttes 67, Jones County 54
Tea Area 64, Western Christian, Iowa 47
Tiospa Zina Tribal 79, Hankinson, N.D. 73
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 72, Gayville-Volin 30
Viborg-Hurley 47, Canistota 45
Warner 53, Faulkton 38
Webster 66, Wilmot 47
West Central 55, Tri-Valley 45
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 51, Yankton 35
Avon 62, Menno 29
Bison 59, Oelrichs 33
Castlewood 63, Waubay/Summit 31
Centerville 50, Alcester-Hudson 36
Colman-Egan 49, Bridgewater-Emery 18
Corsica/Stickney 63, Burke 56
Crow Creek 74, Lower Brule 72
Custer 49, Douglas 40
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 46
Deubrook 65, Madison 38
Dupree 50, Timber Lake 42
Edgemont 47, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 10
Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Deuel 30
Estelline/Hendricks 56, Waverly-South Shore 17
Ethan 64, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 27
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 0, Edgemont 0
Harding County 49, Lemmon 34
Herreid/Selby Area 58, Faith 49
Highmore-Harrold 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 23
Howard 60, Irene-Wakonda 41
Huron 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 33
James Valley Christian 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 19
Lennox 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 53, OT
Leola/Frederick 40, Ipswich 17
Marty Indian 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 26
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Gregory 52
North Central Co-Op 42, Aberdeen Christian 35
Parker 49, Chester 48
Parkston 55, McCook Central/Montrose 36
Pierre 40, Harrisburg 30
Platte-Geddes 62, Chamberlain 35
Potter County 56, Redfield 47
Red Cloud 61, Belle Fourche 46
Scotland 35, Freeman 33
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Canton 37
Sioux Falls Jefferson 56, Mitchell 47
Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Watertown 50
Sioux Falls Washington 52, Brookings 40
Sisseton 56, Britton-Hecla 19
Spearfish 47, Lead-Deadwood 9
St. Thomas More 58, Rapid City Christian 28
Sully Buttes 47, Jones County 44
Tea Area 71, Western Christian, Iowa 55
Todd County 52, Stanley County 43
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40, Gayville-Volin 31
Vermillion 50, Beresford 26
Viborg-Hurley 61, Canistota 48
Wagner 62, Hanson 46
Warner 48, Faulkton 40
Webster 49, Wilmot 31
Wessington Springs 71, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 65, OT
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Annandale 39, Dassel-Cokato 38
BOLD 94, Benson 67
Battle Lake 78, Hancock 56
Blake 84, Brooklyn Center 66
Blue Earth Area 79, St. Peter 59
Braham 90, Wrenshall 66
Browerville/Eagle Valley 67, Brandon-Evansville 54
Buffalo 60, Hopkins 57
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 84, New Ulm Cathedral 74
Central Minnesota Christian 87, MACCRAY 44
Chanhassen 88, New Prague 67
Cherry 85, Chisholm 53
Crosby-Ironton 65, Park Rapids 57
Detroit Lakes 78, Aitkin 65
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 84, Frazee 59
Duluth East 58, Superior, Wis. 26
East Central 59, Pine City 54
Eastview 76, Farmington 75
Edina 73, Eden Prairie 66
Ely 79, Greenway 45
Fillmore Central 82, Mabel-Canton 51
Goodhue 46, Pine Island 44
Higher 92, Parnassus Prep 81
Holy Family Catholic 88, Mound Westonka 51
La Crescent 58, Lewiston-Altura 47
La Crosse Central, Wis. 80, Caledonia 48
Lake City 61, Rochester Lourdes 40
Lakeville South 65, Eagan 45
Legacy Christian 82, West Lutheran 54
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 74, Kingsland 37
Mahnomen/Waubun 76, Lake Park-Audubon 60
Mahtomedi 84, Tartan 51
Martin County West 61, Luverne 56, OT
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Springfield 43
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 51, Melrose 49
Mountain Iron-Buhl 103, International Falls 48
Murray County Central 78, Hills-Beaver Creek 38
New Ulm 89, Tri-City United 53
Northland 65, McGregor 34
Pelican Rapids 69, Wadena-Deer Creek 36
Pequot Lakes 57, Staples-Motley 41
Princeton 95, Big Lake 87
Red Lake 97, Clearbrook-Gonvick 87
Richfield 71, Fridley 69
Robbinsdale Cooper 69, DeLaSalle 48
Sauk Centre 66, Royalton 63
Shakopee 74, Apple Valley 49
South Ridge 65, Bigfork 40
Spring Grove 93, LeRoy-Ostrander 24
St. Anthony 89, Columbia Heights 74
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GE 41, Martin County West 35
Ada-Borup 66, NCEUH 48
Albany 58, Eden Valley-Watkins 34
Annandale 67, Dassel-Cokato 43
Apple Valley 67, St. Paul Central 29
Becker 71, Monticello 49
Bethlehem Academy 58, Randolph 46
Breckenridge 63, Park Christian 44
Browerville/Eagle Valley 56, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 20
Caledonia 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 21
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 51, Red Rock Central 37
Concordia Academy 60, Breck 53
Cromwell 70, Two Harbors 51
Crookston 60, Roseau 54
Delano 57, Hutchinson 38
Dell Rapids St. Mary, S.D. 69, Hills-Beaver Creek 46
Duluth East 58, Superior, Wis. 26
Eden Prairie 68, Edina 39
Floodwood 62, Cook County 33
Glencoe-Silver Lake 79, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 27
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 76, Lake of the Woods 28
Grand Meadow 67, Mabel-Canton 31
Greenway 62, Wrenshall 31
Hastings 59, Northfield 37
Hayfield 69, Triton 49
Hinckley-Finlayson 50, McGregor 39
Holy Angels 69, Visitation 54
Holy Family Catholic 79, Mound Westonka 58
Kelliher/Northome 65, Fosston 57
Kimball 47, Maple Lake 39
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 83, Mankato Loyola 26
Lake Park-Audubon 47, Mahnomen/Waubun 44
Lakeville North 51, Rosemount 49
Lakeville South 58, Eagan 56
Mayer Lutheran 59, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43
Milaca 56, Pierz 53
Minnehaha Academy 71, Cretin-Derham Hall 46
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 58, Melrose 29
Nashwauk-Keewatin 59, Hill City 44
New London-Spicer 73, Watertown-Mayer 48
New Richland-H-E-G 63, Maple River 59
North St. Paul 48, Simley 36
Park (Cottage Grove) 55, Mounds View 47
Pine City 82, East Central 21
Princeton 54, Big Lake 43
Prior Lake 77, Burnsville 64
Proctor 54, Cloquet 50
Providence Academy 73, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 52
Red Lake Falls 61, Red Lake County 55
Rochester Century 72, Albert Lea 26
Rochester Mayo 64, Rochester John Marshall 36
Sauk Centre 75, West Central 69
Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Zimmerman 73
South Ridge 71, Bigfork 29
Southwest Minnesota Christian 72, Edgerton 47
St. Agnes 63, Washington Tech 31
St. Clair 63, Nicollet 57
St. Cloud 61, St. Cloud Cathedral 41
St. James Area 69, Windom 65
Stillwater 72, St. Paul Como Park 35
Wayzata 84, Champlin Park 52
Wichita Trinity, Kan. 55, Belle Plaine 33
Winona 67, La Crosse Logan, Wis. 44
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GC 73, West Central Valley, Stuart 44
Albia 70, Knoxville 57
Ames 35, Des Moines, Hoover 25
Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Hudson 75
Assumption, Davenport 66, Muscatine 58
Atlantic 77, Red Oak 75
Ballard 66, Gilbert 51
Beckman, Dyersville 55, Bellevue 48
Bedford 47, Southwest Valley 30
Bellevue West, Neb. 71, Sioux City, East 40
Benton Community 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 56
Bishop Garrigan 58, Forest City 55
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 55
Blair, Neb. 55, Lewis Central 47
Bondurant Farrar 78, Carroll 53
Boone 39, Carlisle 26
Burlington Notre Dame 79, New London 57
CAM, Anita 59, Coon Rapids-Bayard 55
Cascade,Western Dubuque 69, Anamosa 38
Cedar Falls 65, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 89, Waterloo, West 46
Center Point-Urbana 76, Clear Creek-Amana 67
Central Decatur, Leon 67, Wayne, Corydon 41
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 86, Sioux Center 53
Charles City 68, Crestwood, Cresco 51
Clarke, Osceola 75, Eldon Cardinal 53
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, West 58
Des Moines Christian 61, Van Meter 51
Des Moines, Lincoln 76, Waterloo, East 70
Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Mason City 59
Dike-New Hartford 74, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 57
Dubuque, Senior 61, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60
Dunkerton 100, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 50
East Mills 77, Griswold 27
East Union, Afton 62, Seymour 59
Emmetsburg 75, Alta-Aurelia 52
Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Storm Lake 43
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 48
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 71, Hinton 47
George-Little Rock 53, Sheldon 50
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 84, East Marshall, LeGrand 68
Glenwood 56, Clarinda 42
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 68, Harris-Lake Park 65, OT
Hillcrest Academy 63, Wapello 38
Holy Trinity 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 34
IKM-Manning 63, Missouri Valley 46
Indianola 76, Grinnell 45
Iowa Falls-Alden 81, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 67
Iowa Valley, Marengo 64, Belle Plaine 46
Janesville 47, Clarksville 38
Jesup 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 53
Keokuk 53, Highland, Mo. 39
Keota 71, English Valleys, North English 48
Lisbon 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 35
Logan-Magnolia 60, Audubon 52
Lynnville-Sully 86, Colfax-Mingo 25
MOC-Floyd Valley 86, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46
Madrid 55, Ogden 53, OT
Manson Northwest Webster 56, West Bend-Mallard 53
Marshalltown 56, Ottumwa 37
Mount Ayr 64, Nodaway Valley 59
Nevada 72, Saydel 52
Newton 45, Pella Christian 42
North Mahaska, New Sharon 49, Montezuma 46
North Union 66, Eagle Grove 47
Osage 76, Rockford 44
Pekin 69, Louisa-Muscatine 53
Pella 70, Oskaloosa 46
Perry 71, Greene County 56
Pleasant Valley 59, North Scott, Eldridge 56, OT
Pleasantville 76, Woodward Academy 44
Roland-Story, Story City 78, South Hamilton, Jewell 49
Ruthven-Ayrshire 69, Newell-Fonda 67
Sidney 70, Essex 54
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 66, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 22
South Central Calhoun 81, Southeast Valley 45
South Hardin 66, AGWSR, Ackley 28
South O’Brien, Paullina 52, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 45
Spencer 47, Denison-Schleswig 40
St. Mary’s, Remsen 68, West Sioux 62, OT
Stanton 77, Fremont Mills, Tabor 72, OT
Tea Area, S.D. 64, Western Christian 47
Treynor 61, Riverside, Oakland 48
Underwood 64, Tri-Center, Neola 31
WACO, Wayland 66, Lone Tree 28
Wahlert, Dubuque 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 62
Waterloo Christian School 71, Riceville 29
Waukee 98, Des Moines, East 66
West Branch 65, Durant-Bennett 49
West Burlington 53, Danville 38
West Fork, Sheffield 62, North Butler, Greene 47
West Harrison, Mondamin 68, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42
West Lyon, Inwood 55, Boyden-Hull 44
Wilton 61, West Liberty 56
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GC 34, West Central Valley, Stuart 32
AGWSR, Ackley 47, South Hardin 40
Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Hudson 41
Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 45
Assumption, Davenport 51, Muscatine 35
BCLUW, Conrad 45, Meskwaki Settlement School 35
Ballard 64, Gilbert 44
Bellevue 51, Beckman, Dyersville 36
Bellevue East, Neb. 91, Glenwood 60
Benton Community 59, Vinton-Shellsburg 47
Bishop Garrigan 84, Forest City 47
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 88, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14
Bondurant Farrar 51, Carroll 47
Burlington Notre Dame 74, New London 32
CAM, Anita 45, Coon Rapids-Bayard 30
Calamus-Wheatland 46, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 33
Cascade,Western Dubuque 63, Anamosa 21
Central Decatur, Leon 50, Wayne, Corydon 39
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 53, Sioux Center 46
Chariton 59, Davis County, Bloomfield 53
Clarksville 56, Janesville 32
Collins-Maxwell 53, Colo-NESCO 19
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 48, Sioux City, West 44
Dallas Center-Grimes 75, Norwalk 40
Davenport, North 70, Clinton 17
Decorah 71, Independence 23
Des Moines Christian 42, Van Meter 34
Des Moines, North 46, Fort Dodge 40
Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Mason City 59
Diagonal 54, Lamoni 36
Dike-New Hartford 68, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 21
East Buchanan, Winthrop 88, Central City 57
East Mills 59, Griswold 15
Emmetsburg 50, Alta-Aurelia 31
English Valleys, North English 47, Keota 46
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 18
George-Little Rock 50, Sheldon 47
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, East Marshall, LeGrand 20
Gretna, Neb. 42, Lewis Central 36
Grinnell 64, Indianola 45
Holy Trinity 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 58
IKM-Manning 53, Missouri Valley 22
Iowa City Liberty High School 53, Wahlert, Dubuque 46
Iowa City West 62, Epworth, Western Dubuque 53
Iowa Falls-Alden 70, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38
Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, Belle Plaine 26
Jesup 62, Union Community, LaPorte City 29
Keokuk 48, Highland, Mo. 47
Knoxville 47, Albia 30
Lake Mills 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 42
LeMars 61, Sioux City, North 27
Logan-Magnolia 48, Audubon 21
Mediapolis 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 19
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 58, Tipton 34
Montezuma 59, North Mahaska, New Sharon 44
Monticello 39, Maquoketa 34
Nevada 65, Saydel 22
Newell-Fonda 74, Ruthven-Ayrshire 32
Nodaway Valley 50, Mount Ayr 44
North Butler, Greene 36, West Fork, Sheffield 24
North Polk, Alleman 53, Winterset 29
North Union 62, Eagle Grove 18
Northeast, Goose Lake 43, Camanche 27
Okoboji, Milford 65, Rock Valley 62
Osage 70, Rockford 18
Ottumwa 52, Marshalltown 18
PAC-LM 72, East Sac County 36
Pella 52, Oskaloosa 43
Pella Christian 52, Newton 46
Pleasant Valley 63, North Scott, Eldridge 31
Roland-Story, Story City 69, South Hamilton, Jewell 59
Saint Ansgar 59, Northwood-Kensett 40
Sibley-Ocheyedan 86, MOC-Floyd Valley 39
Sidney 71, Essex 42
Sigourney 67, Tri-County, Thornburg 21
Solon 58, West Delaware, Manchester 49
South Central Calhoun 64, Southeast Valley 25
St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, West Sioux 36
Stanton 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor 48
Tea Area, S.D. 71, Western Christian 55
Treynor 59, Riverside, Oakland 15
Trinity Christian High School 52, Akron-Westfield 42
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 41, Central Elkader 40
Underwood 49, Tri-Center, Neola 24
Valley, West Des Moines 55, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 34
WACO, Wayland 60, Lone Tree 45
Wapello 45, Hillcrest Academy 27
Waterloo, East 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 35
Waterloo, West 76, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64
Waukon 55, North Fayette Valley 41
West Liberty 59, Wilton 38
West Lyon, Inwood 64, Boyden-Hull 44
Woodbine 63, Glidden-Ralston 37