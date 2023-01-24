SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Tuesday here:

NHL
Lighting 4, Wild 2

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 84, Pierre 82, 2OT
Aberdeen Christian 70, Herreid/Selby Area 45
Belle Fourche 54, Lemmon 47
Beresford 58, Irene-Wakonda 40
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 42
Canistota 60, Chester 45
Castlewood 81, Colman-Egan 29
Colome 55, Bennett County 24
Dell Rapids St. Mary 71, Deubrook 57
Faith 66, Potter County 48
Flandreau 42, Garretson 41
James Valley Christian 62, Highmore-Harrold 42
Lennox 63, Brookings 44
Leola/Frederick 64, Britton-Hecla 28
Madison 76, Chamberlain 40
McCook Central/Montrose 71, Baltic 61
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 76, Wagner 40
Sioux Falls Christian 56, Tea Area 51
Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Brandon Valley 58
Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, Yankton 54
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Centerville 33
Watertown 67, Huron 52
Waverly-South Shore 51, Webster 43

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Wessington Springs 67
Avon 65, Burke 58
Beresford 50, Irene-Wakonda 41
Centerville 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 22
Colman-Egan 36, Castlewood 24
Elkton-Lake Benton 55, Dell Rapids 39
Florence/Henry 61, Arlington 54
Hamlin 64, Aberdeen Roncalli 21
Hanson 57, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44
Hill City 41, Sturgis Brown 39
Hitchcock-Tulare 42, Redfield 39
Howard 51, Bridgewater-Emery 16
Lennox 63, Brookings 44
Leola/Frederick 41, Britton-Hecla 35
Northwestern 54, Faulkton 45
Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 40
Pierre 63, Aberdeen Central 54
Rapid City Christian 56, Custer 51
Scotland 45, Alcester-Hudson 41
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 71, Tea Area 30
Sioux Falls Washington 42, Sioux Falls Lincoln 39
Sioux Valley 73, DeSmet 48
Sisseton 70, Deuel 33
Spearfish 48, St. Thomas More 45
Tri-Valley 53, Canton 47
Wagner 74, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55
Warner 49, Langford 30

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 73, Detroit Lakes 51
Andover 79, Blaine 77
Annandale 68, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 37
Anoka 67, Centennial 47
Ashby 60, Underwood 55
Barnum 67, McGregor 44
Battle Lake 89, Frazee 52
Bemidji 56, St. Cloud Tech 54
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 69, Chanhassen 68
Blue Earth Area 71, Jackson County Central 60
Browerville/Eagle Valley 67, Staples-Motley 58
Buffalo 67, St. Michael-Albertville 46
Burnsville 53, Rosemount 44
Cambridge-Isanti 63, Monticello 57
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 81, Springfield 77
Chaska 83, Bloomington Jefferson 80
Chatfield 72, Rushford-Peterson 67
Cherry 84, North Woods 65
Chisago Lakes 79, North Branch 77
Chisholm 63, Littlefork-Big Falls 45
Clearbrook-Gonvick 82, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 67
Columbia Heights 94, Richfield 67
Crosby-Ironton 69, Pierz 59
Dassel-Cokato 48, Rockford 47
DeLaSalle 72, Fridley 53
Delano 68, Mound Westonka 58
Eagan 67, Prior Lake 59
Eastview 70, Lakeville South 68
Ely 92, Wrenshall 34
Fosston 62, Lake Park-Audubon 39
Glencoe-Silver Lake 77, New London-Spicer 69
Goodhue 67, Rochester Lourdes 49
Hastings 91, Hill-Murray 67
Hawley 85, Breckenridge 52
Hayfield 76, Blooming Prairie 53
Heritage Christian Academy 83, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 46
Hinckley-Finlayson 83, Ogilvie 34
Holy Family Catholic 70, Jordan 40
Kenyon-Wanamingo 92, Bethlehem Academy 78
Lake City 88, Kasson-Mantorville 47
Lakeville North 82, Apple Valley 47
Legacy Christian 91, United Christian 66
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 56, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 50
Mahtomedi 76, Simley 32
Mankato Loyola 84, Alden-Conger 47
Maple Grove 57, Champlin Park 38
Maple River 79, Medford 38
Maranatha Christian 72, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 62
Martin County West 65, Madelia 30
Melrose 58, St. Cloud Cathedral 51
Minnetonka 74, Edina 65
Moorhead 54, Fergus Falls 40
Mountain Iron-Buhl 103, Northeast Range 19
New Prague 69, St. Louis Park 52
Northfield 75, Rochester John Marshall 68
Northland 74, Cromwell 34
Orono 78, Waconia 63
Osseo 85, Coon Rapids 44
PACT Charter 61, Community of Peace 48
Park Center 85, Elk River 37
Paynesville 65, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49
Pine City 84, Braham 58

Pine Island 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 53

Princeton 81, Becker 57

Robbinsdale Armstrong 93, Rogers 83

Robbinsdale Cooper 104, Brooklyn Center 70

Rochester Mayo 97, Albert Lea 63

Sacred Heart 78, Stephen-Argyle 65

Sauk Centre 80, Benson 40

Schaeffer Academy 69, LeRoy-Ostrander 46

Shakopee 71, Farmington 65

Sibley East 44, Mayer Lutheran 36

Southland 55, Houston 35

Spectrum 71, West Lutheran 62

Spring Grove 66, La Crescent 63

St. Anthony 69, Bloomington Kennedy 60

St. Francis 75, Big Lake 69

St. Paul Central 73, St. Paul Highland Park 70

St. Paul Humboldt 76, Washington Tech 56

St. Paul Johnson 66, St. Paul Como Park 24

St. Thomas Academy 68, Holy Angels 45

Stewartville 77, Byron 36

Tartan 70, Two Rivers 65

Thief River Falls 44, East Grand Forks 40

Totino-Grace 85, Spring Lake Park 64

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 87, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 70

Watertown-Mayer 59, Litchfield 43

Wayzata 112, Eden Prairie 71

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AC/GE 55, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 23

Albany 57, Little Falls 32

Becker 71, Princeton 42

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Eden Valley-Watkins 45

Blaine 44, Andover 43

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 81, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 64

Centennial 59, Anoka 54

Chaska 88, Bloomington Jefferson 67

Crookston 58, Ada-Borup 47

Delano 58, Mound Westonka 50

Eagan 51, Prior Lake 46

Eastview 52, Lakeville South 44

Farmington 52, Shakopee 47

Fertile-Beltrami 79, Clearbrook-Gonvick 42

Foley 68, Mora 25

Grand Meadow 40, Fillmore Central 36

Hastings 46, Hill-Murray 35

Holdingford 51, Royalton 50

Hopkins 74, Lakeville North 48

Hutchinson 48, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 43

Jackson County Central 79, Blue Earth Area 35

Jordan 55, Holy Family Catholic 48

Mabel-Canton 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 59, OT

Mahnomen/Waubun 60, Bagley 43

Mahtomedi 67, Simley 22

Mankato East 54, Rochester Century 39

Maple Grove 89, Champlin Park 67

Maple River 64, Medford 33

Marshall 68, Windom 39

Mesabi East 64, Cook County 47

Minneapolis Southwest 46, Minneapolis South 23

Moorhead 50, Fergus Falls 31

Nevis 47, Pine River-Backus 30

New Life Academy 52, Math and Science Academy 22

New London-Spicer 73, Glencoe-Silver Lake 49

New Prague 83, St. Louis Park 57

North St. Paul 49, South St. Paul 41

Osakis 43, Melrose 36

Park Christian 61, Sacred Heart 51

Paynesville 45, Kimball 43

Pine City 66, Braham 42

Red Rock Central 57, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 39

Rogers 59, Robbinsdale Armstrong 47

Rosemount 74, Burnsville 54

Sauk Centre 47, BOLD 44

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67, Wabasso 58

South Ridge 68, Deer River 39

St. Anthony 64, Bloomington Kennedy 50

St. Croix Prep 53, Nova Classical Academy 18

St. Michael-Albertville 100, Buffalo 51

St. Paul Central 44, St. Paul Highland Park 37

St. Paul Harding 36, Hope Academy 31

St. Paul Humboldt 50, Washington Tech 48

Superior, Wis. 66, Cloquet 32

Totino-Grace 62, Spring Lake Park 55

Underwood 69, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 55

Visitation 42, Robbinsdale Cooper 35

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 71, Missouri Valley 36

Alburnett 92, Starmont 12

Ballard 73, Carlisle 42

Bedford 79, Nodaway Valley 48

Bishop Garrigan 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39

Calamus-Wheatland 74, Lisbon 65

Carroll 65, Winterset 52

Cedar Falls 84, Iowa City Liberty High School 78

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 77, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40

Central Elkader 56, Postville 52

Clarke, Osceola 72, Davis County, Bloomfield 57

Clear Creek-Amana 83, Vinton-Shellsburg 77

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35

Davenport, West 77, Davenport, Central 68

Des Moines, Roosevelt 51, Marshalltown 44

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Ankeny 49

East Buchanan, Winthrop 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 39

East Sac County 51, Manson Northwest Webster 46

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 83, Aplington-Parkersburg 80

Glidden-Ralston 59, Paton-Churdan 42

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 51

Humboldt 89, Algona 85

Lake Mills 77, Eagle Grove 36

LeMars 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 49

MFL-Mar-Mac 68, North Fayette Valley 51

MOC-Floyd Valley 75, West Lyon, Inwood 68

Madrid 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 42

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 72, Springville 32

Marion 68, Solon 58

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 63, Durant-Bennett 22

Monticello 48, Beckman, Dyersville 47

Muscatine 88, Clinton 52

Newton 58, Dallas Center-Grimes 52

Okoboji, Milford 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 34

Pathway Christian 59, Unity Christian, Ill. 43

Regina, Iowa City 54, Tipton 37

Riverside, Oakland 60, Audubon 40

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City, North 59

Sioux Center 81, Sheldon 47

Sioux City, East 66, Sioux City, West 51

South Hardin 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 36

Southeast Polk 59, Urbandale 56

Unity Christian 69, South O’Brien, Paullina 57

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, Missouri Valley 45

Albia 60, Eldon Cardinal 31

Alburnett 67, Starmont 18

Algona 44, Humboldt 30

Ankeny Centennial 55, Waukee 36

Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 26

Atlantic 44, Shenandoah 32

Ballard 49, Carlisle 26

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 71, Midland, Wyoming 33

Belmond-Klemme 44, North Union 41

Benton Community 62, Williamsburg 47

Bishop Garrigan 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 60, LeMars 50

CAM, Anita 66, West Harrison, Mondamin 21

Calamus-Wheatland 53, Lisbon 29

Cascade,Western Dubuque 52, Camanche 23

Cedar Falls 68, Iowa City Liberty High School 53

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 69, Epworth, Western Dubuque 58

Cedar Rapids, Washington 64, Dubuque, Hempstead 54

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 87, Boyden-Hull 37

Cherokee, Washington 67, Storm Lake 49

Clarksville 62, Tripoli 27

Clear Creek-Amana 68, Vinton-Shellsburg 57

Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38

Collins-Maxwell 48, North Tama, Traer 24

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 25

Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Newton 21

Davenport, North 64, Assumption, Davenport 50

Decorah 71, Denver 54

Des Moines Christian 37, Interstate 35,Truro 31

Des Moines, North 55, Waterloo, East 31

Des Moines, Roosevelt 60, Marshalltown 10

Dike-New Hartford 71, Oelwein 22

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54, Ankeny 42

Dunkerton 57, Janesville 22

East Mills 47, Stanton 44

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 67, Chariton 29

Edgewood-Colesburg 48, East Buchanan, Winthrop 46

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69, Coon Rapids-Bayard 34

GMG, Garwin 54, Colo-NESCO 30

Glenwood 52, Creston 43

Glidden-Ralston 59, Paton-Churdan 42

Grand View Christian 65, Des Moines, Hoover 26

Grundy Center 45, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 27

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, Iowa Falls-Alden 29

Hinton 60, Akron-Westfield 22

Homer, Neb. 53, Siouxland Community Christian 24

Indianola 51, Oskaloosa 50

Iowa Valley, Marengo 51, Keota 22

Jesup 70, East Marshall, LeGrand 35

Johnston 59, Valley, West Des Moines 46

Keokuk 47, Burlington 8

Lake Mills 67, Eagle Grove 28

Lenox 54, Southwest Valley 50

Linn-Mar, Marion 68, Iowa City High 49

Lynnville-Sully 62, H-L-V, Victor 16

Madrid 30, West Central Valley, Stuart 23

Manson Northwest Webster 55, East Sac County 44

Maquoketa 54, Northeast, Goose Lake 45

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 63, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41

Marion 68, Solon 58

Mediapolis 79, New London 27

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 63, Durant-Bennett 22

Monticello 48, Beckman, Dyersville 47

Newell-Fonda 67, Emmetsburg 26

Nodaway Valley 70, Bedford 19

North Fayette Valley 67, MFL-Mar-Mac 60

North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Central City 33

North Mahaska, New Sharon 70, B-G-M 44

North Polk, Alleman 47, ADM, Adel 34

North Scott, Eldridge 73, Central Clinton, DeWitt 67

PAC-LM 72, Southeast Valley 29

Pekin 56, Hillcrest Academy 21

Pella Christian 46, Norwalk 38

Pleasant Valley 56, Bettendorf 40

Regina, Iowa City 54, Tipton 37

Rock Valley 50, George-Little Rock 40

Roland-Story, Story City 59, Perry 37

Saint Ansgar 59, Nashua-Plainfield 21

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45, Sioux City, North 32

Sibley-Ocheyedan 73, Okoboji, Milford 33

Sigourney 43, English Valleys, North English 37

Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 22

South Central Calhoun 80, West Bend-Mallard 49

South Hamilton, Jewell 59, Saydel 32

South Hardin 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 36

Southeast Polk 79, Urbandale 35

St. Mary’s, Remsen 70, Harris-Lake Park 27

Treynor 65, Tri-Center, Neola 26

Tri-County, Thornburg 53, Belle Plaine 33

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 47, West Central, Maynard 28

Underwood 47, Logan-Magnolia 30

Unity Christian 63, South O’Brien, Paullina 12

WACO, Wayland 60, Highland, Riverside 25

Wapello 43, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 38

Waterloo, West 69, Iowa City West 52

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Forest City 51

Wayne, Corydon 61, East Union, Afton 30

West Lyon, Inwood 69, MOC-Floyd Valley 50