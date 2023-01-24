SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Tuesday here:
NHL
Lighting 4, Wild 2
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 84, Pierre 82, 2OT
Aberdeen Christian 70, Herreid/Selby Area 45
Belle Fourche 54, Lemmon 47
Beresford 58, Irene-Wakonda 40
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 42
Canistota 60, Chester 45
Castlewood 81, Colman-Egan 29
Colome 55, Bennett County 24
Dell Rapids St. Mary 71, Deubrook 57
Faith 66, Potter County 48
Flandreau 42, Garretson 41
James Valley Christian 62, Highmore-Harrold 42
Lennox 63, Brookings 44
Leola/Frederick 64, Britton-Hecla 28
Madison 76, Chamberlain 40
McCook Central/Montrose 71, Baltic 61
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 76, Wagner 40
Sioux Falls Christian 56, Tea Area 51
Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Brandon Valley 58
Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, Yankton 54
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Centerville 33
Watertown 67, Huron 52
Waverly-South Shore 51, Webster 43
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Wessington Springs 67
Avon 65, Burke 58
Beresford 50, Irene-Wakonda 41
Centerville 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 22
Colman-Egan 36, Castlewood 24
Elkton-Lake Benton 55, Dell Rapids 39
Florence/Henry 61, Arlington 54
Hamlin 64, Aberdeen Roncalli 21
Hanson 57, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44
Hill City 41, Sturgis Brown 39
Hitchcock-Tulare 42, Redfield 39
Howard 51, Bridgewater-Emery 16
Lennox 63, Brookings 44
Leola/Frederick 41, Britton-Hecla 35
Northwestern 54, Faulkton 45
Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 40
Pierre 63, Aberdeen Central 54
Rapid City Christian 56, Custer 51
Scotland 45, Alcester-Hudson 41
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 71, Tea Area 30
Sioux Falls Washington 42, Sioux Falls Lincoln 39
Sioux Valley 73, DeSmet 48
Sisseton 70, Deuel 33
Spearfish 48, St. Thomas More 45
Tri-Valley 53, Canton 47
Wagner 74, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55
Warner 49, Langford 30
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 73, Detroit Lakes 51
Andover 79, Blaine 77
Annandale 68, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 37
Anoka 67, Centennial 47
Ashby 60, Underwood 55
Barnum 67, McGregor 44
Battle Lake 89, Frazee 52
Bemidji 56, St. Cloud Tech 54
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 69, Chanhassen 68
Blue Earth Area 71, Jackson County Central 60
Browerville/Eagle Valley 67, Staples-Motley 58
Buffalo 67, St. Michael-Albertville 46
Burnsville 53, Rosemount 44
Cambridge-Isanti 63, Monticello 57
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 81, Springfield 77
Chaska 83, Bloomington Jefferson 80
Chatfield 72, Rushford-Peterson 67
Cherry 84, North Woods 65
Chisago Lakes 79, North Branch 77
Chisholm 63, Littlefork-Big Falls 45
Clearbrook-Gonvick 82, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 67
Columbia Heights 94, Richfield 67
Crosby-Ironton 69, Pierz 59
Dassel-Cokato 48, Rockford 47
DeLaSalle 72, Fridley 53
Delano 68, Mound Westonka 58
Eagan 67, Prior Lake 59
Eastview 70, Lakeville South 68
Ely 92, Wrenshall 34
Fosston 62, Lake Park-Audubon 39
Glencoe-Silver Lake 77, New London-Spicer 69
Goodhue 67, Rochester Lourdes 49
Hastings 91, Hill-Murray 67
Hawley 85, Breckenridge 52
Hayfield 76, Blooming Prairie 53
Heritage Christian Academy 83, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 46
Hinckley-Finlayson 83, Ogilvie 34
Holy Family Catholic 70, Jordan 40
Kenyon-Wanamingo 92, Bethlehem Academy 78
Lake City 88, Kasson-Mantorville 47
Lakeville North 82, Apple Valley 47
Legacy Christian 91, United Christian 66
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 56, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 50
Mahtomedi 76, Simley 32
Mankato Loyola 84, Alden-Conger 47
Maple Grove 57, Champlin Park 38
Maple River 79, Medford 38
Maranatha Christian 72, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 62
Martin County West 65, Madelia 30
Melrose 58, St. Cloud Cathedral 51
Minnetonka 74, Edina 65
Moorhead 54, Fergus Falls 40
Mountain Iron-Buhl 103, Northeast Range 19
New Prague 69, St. Louis Park 52
Northfield 75, Rochester John Marshall 68
Northland 74, Cromwell 34
Orono 78, Waconia 63
Osseo 85, Coon Rapids 44
PACT Charter 61, Community of Peace 48
Park Center 85, Elk River 37
Paynesville 65, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49
Pine City 84, Braham 58
Pine Island 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 53
Princeton 81, Becker 57
Robbinsdale Armstrong 93, Rogers 83
Robbinsdale Cooper 104, Brooklyn Center 70
Rochester Mayo 97, Albert Lea 63
Sacred Heart 78, Stephen-Argyle 65
Sauk Centre 80, Benson 40
Schaeffer Academy 69, LeRoy-Ostrander 46
Shakopee 71, Farmington 65
Sibley East 44, Mayer Lutheran 36
Southland 55, Houston 35
Spectrum 71, West Lutheran 62
Spring Grove 66, La Crescent 63
St. Anthony 69, Bloomington Kennedy 60
St. Francis 75, Big Lake 69
St. Paul Central 73, St. Paul Highland Park 70
St. Paul Humboldt 76, Washington Tech 56
St. Paul Johnson 66, St. Paul Como Park 24
St. Thomas Academy 68, Holy Angels 45
Stewartville 77, Byron 36
Tartan 70, Two Rivers 65
Thief River Falls 44, East Grand Forks 40
Totino-Grace 85, Spring Lake Park 64
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 87, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 70
Watertown-Mayer 59, Litchfield 43
Wayzata 112, Eden Prairie 71
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GE 55, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 23
Albany 57, Little Falls 32
Becker 71, Princeton 42
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Eden Valley-Watkins 45
Blaine 44, Andover 43
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 81, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 64
Centennial 59, Anoka 54
Chaska 88, Bloomington Jefferson 67
Crookston 58, Ada-Borup 47
Delano 58, Mound Westonka 50
Eagan 51, Prior Lake 46
Eastview 52, Lakeville South 44
Farmington 52, Shakopee 47
Fertile-Beltrami 79, Clearbrook-Gonvick 42
Foley 68, Mora 25
Grand Meadow 40, Fillmore Central 36
Hastings 46, Hill-Murray 35
Holdingford 51, Royalton 50
Hopkins 74, Lakeville North 48
Hutchinson 48, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 43
Jackson County Central 79, Blue Earth Area 35
Jordan 55, Holy Family Catholic 48
Mabel-Canton 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 59, OT
Mahnomen/Waubun 60, Bagley 43
Mahtomedi 67, Simley 22
Mankato East 54, Rochester Century 39
Maple Grove 89, Champlin Park 67
Maple River 64, Medford 33
Marshall 68, Windom 39
Mesabi East 64, Cook County 47
Minneapolis Southwest 46, Minneapolis South 23
Moorhead 50, Fergus Falls 31
Nevis 47, Pine River-Backus 30
New Life Academy 52, Math and Science Academy 22
New London-Spicer 73, Glencoe-Silver Lake 49
New Prague 83, St. Louis Park 57
North St. Paul 49, South St. Paul 41
Osakis 43, Melrose 36
Park Christian 61, Sacred Heart 51
Paynesville 45, Kimball 43
Pine City 66, Braham 42
Red Rock Central 57, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 39
Rogers 59, Robbinsdale Armstrong 47
Rosemount 74, Burnsville 54
Sauk Centre 47, BOLD 44
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67, Wabasso 58
South Ridge 68, Deer River 39
St. Anthony 64, Bloomington Kennedy 50
St. Croix Prep 53, Nova Classical Academy 18
St. Michael-Albertville 100, Buffalo 51
St. Paul Central 44, St. Paul Highland Park 37
St. Paul Harding 36, Hope Academy 31
St. Paul Humboldt 50, Washington Tech 48
Superior, Wis. 66, Cloquet 32
Totino-Grace 62, Spring Lake Park 55
Underwood 69, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 55
Visitation 42, Robbinsdale Cooper 35
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 71, Missouri Valley 36
Alburnett 92, Starmont 12
Ballard 73, Carlisle 42
Bedford 79, Nodaway Valley 48
Bishop Garrigan 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39
Calamus-Wheatland 74, Lisbon 65
Carroll 65, Winterset 52
Cedar Falls 84, Iowa City Liberty High School 78
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 77, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40
Central Elkader 56, Postville 52
Clarke, Osceola 72, Davis County, Bloomfield 57
Clear Creek-Amana 83, Vinton-Shellsburg 77
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35
Davenport, West 77, Davenport, Central 68
Des Moines, Roosevelt 51, Marshalltown 44
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Ankeny 49
East Buchanan, Winthrop 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 39
East Sac County 51, Manson Northwest Webster 46
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 83, Aplington-Parkersburg 80
Glidden-Ralston 59, Paton-Churdan 42
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 51
Humboldt 89, Algona 85
Lake Mills 77, Eagle Grove 36
LeMars 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 49
MFL-Mar-Mac 68, North Fayette Valley 51
MOC-Floyd Valley 75, West Lyon, Inwood 68
Madrid 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 42
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 72, Springville 32
Marion 68, Solon 58
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 63, Durant-Bennett 22
Monticello 48, Beckman, Dyersville 47
Muscatine 88, Clinton 52
Newton 58, Dallas Center-Grimes 52
Okoboji, Milford 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 34
Pathway Christian 59, Unity Christian, Ill. 43
Regina, Iowa City 54, Tipton 37
Riverside, Oakland 60, Audubon 40
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City, North 59
Sioux Center 81, Sheldon 47
Sioux City, East 66, Sioux City, West 51
South Hardin 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 36
Southeast Polk 59, Urbandale 56
Unity Christian 69, South O’Brien, Paullina 57
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, Missouri Valley 45
Albia 60, Eldon Cardinal 31
Alburnett 67, Starmont 18
Algona 44, Humboldt 30
Ankeny Centennial 55, Waukee 36
Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 26
Atlantic 44, Shenandoah 32
Ballard 49, Carlisle 26
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 71, Midland, Wyoming 33
Belmond-Klemme 44, North Union 41
Benton Community 62, Williamsburg 47
Bishop Garrigan 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 60, LeMars 50
CAM, Anita 66, West Harrison, Mondamin 21
Calamus-Wheatland 53, Lisbon 29
Cascade,Western Dubuque 52, Camanche 23
Cedar Falls 68, Iowa City Liberty High School 53
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 69, Epworth, Western Dubuque 58
Cedar Rapids, Washington 64, Dubuque, Hempstead 54
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 87, Boyden-Hull 37
Cherokee, Washington 67, Storm Lake 49
Clarksville 62, Tripoli 27
Clear Creek-Amana 68, Vinton-Shellsburg 57
Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38
Collins-Maxwell 48, North Tama, Traer 24
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 25
Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Newton 21
Davenport, North 64, Assumption, Davenport 50
Decorah 71, Denver 54
Des Moines Christian 37, Interstate 35,Truro 31
Des Moines, North 55, Waterloo, East 31
Des Moines, Roosevelt 60, Marshalltown 10
Dike-New Hartford 71, Oelwein 22
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54, Ankeny 42
Dunkerton 57, Janesville 22
East Mills 47, Stanton 44
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 67, Chariton 29
Edgewood-Colesburg 48, East Buchanan, Winthrop 46
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69, Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
GMG, Garwin 54, Colo-NESCO 30
Glenwood 52, Creston 43
Glidden-Ralston 59, Paton-Churdan 42
Grand View Christian 65, Des Moines, Hoover 26
Grundy Center 45, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 27
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, Iowa Falls-Alden 29
Hinton 60, Akron-Westfield 22
Homer, Neb. 53, Siouxland Community Christian 24
Indianola 51, Oskaloosa 50
Iowa Valley, Marengo 51, Keota 22
Jesup 70, East Marshall, LeGrand 35
Johnston 59, Valley, West Des Moines 46
Keokuk 47, Burlington 8
Lake Mills 67, Eagle Grove 28
Lenox 54, Southwest Valley 50
Linn-Mar, Marion 68, Iowa City High 49
Lynnville-Sully 62, H-L-V, Victor 16
Madrid 30, West Central Valley, Stuart 23
Manson Northwest Webster 55, East Sac County 44
Maquoketa 54, Northeast, Goose Lake 45
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 63, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41
Marion 68, Solon 58
Mediapolis 79, New London 27
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 63, Durant-Bennett 22
Monticello 48, Beckman, Dyersville 47
Newell-Fonda 67, Emmetsburg 26
Nodaway Valley 70, Bedford 19
North Fayette Valley 67, MFL-Mar-Mac 60
North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Central City 33
North Mahaska, New Sharon 70, B-G-M 44
North Polk, Alleman 47, ADM, Adel 34
North Scott, Eldridge 73, Central Clinton, DeWitt 67
PAC-LM 72, Southeast Valley 29
Pekin 56, Hillcrest Academy 21
Pella Christian 46, Norwalk 38
Pleasant Valley 56, Bettendorf 40
Regina, Iowa City 54, Tipton 37
Rock Valley 50, George-Little Rock 40
Roland-Story, Story City 59, Perry 37
Saint Ansgar 59, Nashua-Plainfield 21
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45, Sioux City, North 32
Sibley-Ocheyedan 73, Okoboji, Milford 33
Sigourney 43, English Valleys, North English 37
Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 22
South Central Calhoun 80, West Bend-Mallard 49
South Hamilton, Jewell 59, Saydel 32
South Hardin 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 36
Southeast Polk 79, Urbandale 35
St. Mary’s, Remsen 70, Harris-Lake Park 27
Treynor 65, Tri-Center, Neola 26
Tri-County, Thornburg 53, Belle Plaine 33
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 47, West Central, Maynard 28
Underwood 47, Logan-Magnolia 30
Unity Christian 63, South O’Brien, Paullina 12
WACO, Wayland 60, Highland, Riverside 25
Wapello 43, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 38
Waterloo, West 69, Iowa City West 52
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Forest City 51
Wayne, Corydon 61, East Union, Afton 30
West Lyon, Inwood 69, MOC-Floyd Valley 50