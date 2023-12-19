SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday evening here:
NHL
Wild 4, Bruins 3 OT
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USF 70, Wayne State 68 OT
Northwest Missouri State 67, Augustana 63
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USF 86, Mount Marty 39
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 33, Groton Area 20
Beresford 58, Sioux Valley 47
Burke 52, Scotland 10
Canton 63, Alcester-Hudson 33
Centerville 55, Gayville-Volin High School 34
Chamberlain 54, Kimball/White Lake 24
Colman-Egan 52, Howard 44
Dakota Valley 61, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 54
DeSmet 53, Deuel 31
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Viborg-Hurley 45
Elkton-Lake Benton 45, Baltic 32
Faulkton 47, Wessington Springs 37
Faulkton 47, Wolsey-Wessington 37
Florence-Henry 50, Clark-Willow Lake 31
Garretson 56, Dell Rapids 45
Harding County 60, Hettinger-Scranton, N.D. 36
Hill City 44, St. Thomas More 34
Hot Springs 40, New Underwood 31
Jones County 39, Stanley County 30
Langford 50, Wilmot 36
Lemmon High School 66, New England, N.D. 26
Lyman 58, Colome 7
McCook Central-Montrose 52, Chester 38
Mobridge-Pollock 65, Aberdeen Christian 16
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 61, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 21
Parkston 70, Parker 43
Pierre T F Riggs High School 57, Watertown 33
Potter County 49, Leola-Frederick High School 31
Sisseton 76, Redfield 25
Tea Area 75, Brookings 37
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41, Freeman Academy-Marion 20
Vermillion 61, Tri-Valley 27
Waubay/Summit 60, Ipswich 41
Wessington Springs 55, Highmore-Harrold 36
Winner 58, Bon Homme 35
Wynot, Neb. 76, Irene-Wakonda 39
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Baltic 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 34
Burke 65, Scotland 54
Canistota 59, Bridgewater-Emery 43
Canton 63, Alcester-Hudson 50
Castlewood 62, Flandreau 57
Centerville 64, Gayville-Volin High School 38
Chester 74, McCook Central-Montrose 51
Clark-Willow Lake 72, Florence-Henry 57
DeSmet 54, Deuel 39
Elk Point-Jefferson 57, Viborg-Hurley 55, OT
Estelline-Hendricks 67, Iroquois-Lake Preston 62
Gregory 62, North Central, Neb. 39
Harrisburg 69, Le Mars, Iowa 39
Howard 70, Colman-Egan 38
Jones County 82, Stanley County 79
Kimball/White Lake 68, Chamberlain 53
Lemmon High School 41, Hettinger-Scranton, N.D. 34
Leola-Frederick High School 72, Potter County 41
Lyman 66, Colome 55
Madison 73, Deubrook 41
Mobridge-Pollock 77, Aberdeen Christian 61
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 43
Parkston 74, Parker 62
Sioux Falls Jefferson 67, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 63
Sioux Valley 74, Beresford 41
Sisseton 53, Redfield 20
South Border, N.D. 60, North Central Co-Op 38
Tea Area 56, Brookings 43
Timber Lake 61, Herreid/Selby Area 47
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 65, Freeman Academy-Marion 52
Vermillion 67, Tri-Valley 57
Wagner 60, Menno 28
Watertown 43, Pierre T F Riggs High School 40
Waubay/Summit 46, Ipswich 39
Waverly-South Shore 51, Tri-State, N.D. 34
Wessington Springs 73, Highmore-Harrold 44
Wilmot 59, Langford 35
Winner 55, Bon Homme 34
Wolsey-Wessington 57, Faulkton 40
Wynot, Neb. 78, Irene-Wakonda 33