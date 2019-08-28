Tuesday night scoreboard – August 27th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Beresford def. Canton, 25-22, 25-12, 25-17

Belle Fourche def. Sturgis Brown, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21

Beresford def. Canton, 25-22, 25-12, 25-17

Brandon Valley def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-18, 25-13, 25-12

Castlewood def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20

Chester def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-8, 25-12

Estelline/Hendricks def. Iroquois/Doland (VB), 25-21, 25-10, 25-8

Garretson def. Tri-Valley, 25-11, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20

Howard def. DeSmet, 25-21, 25-15, 25-15

Huron def. Yankton, 25-10, 25-19, 25-19

Ipswich def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-16, 25-11, 25-18

James Valley Christian def. Lake Preston, 23-25, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17

Langford def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-22, 25-9, 25-22

Lead-Deadwood def. Newell, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 25-15

McCook Central/Montrose def. Bridgewater-Emery, 21-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Parkston, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

Northwestern def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-12, 25-13, 25-15

Parker def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-22, 25-15, 24-26, 25-20

Sioux Valley def. Deuel, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 27-25

St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-8, 25-14, 25-18

Vermillion def. West Central, 25-21, 13-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-9

Winner def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 25-21, 25-13

Hanson Tournament

First Round

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-10, 25-21

Avon def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-19, 25-18

Freeman def. Platte-Geddes, 25-22, 25-17

Gayville-Volin def. Hanson, 25-27, 25-20, 25-19

Semifinal

Freeman def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-23, 25-16

Gayville-Volin def. Avon, 25-18, 25-18

College Volleyball

Saint Mary 3 vs. Dakota State 1

Girls Soccer

Brookings 9 vs. Huron 0

Brandon Valley 4 vs. West Central 2

Sioux Falls Christian 1 vs. Garretson 1

Sturgis 2 vs. Belle Fourche 1

Yankton 7 vs. Washington 0

Aberdeen Central 4 vs. Watertown 1

Boys Soccer

Huron 7 vs. Brookings 2

Washington 2 vs. Yankton 0

Aberdeen Central 5 vs. Watertown 2

Douglas 5 vs. Hot Springs 3

Sturgis 4 vs. Belle Fourche 3

High School Softball

Brandon Valley 12 vs. Watertown 3

Brandon Valley 12 vs. Watertown 0

American Association

Sioux City 14 vs. Sioux Falls 4