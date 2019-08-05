Tuesday is National Night Out across the country — including here in KELOLAND.

That means neighborhoods in several cities will be putting on parties, welcoming neighbors and law enforcement.

The annual event is meant to bring people together to discuss crime in the area and how to prevent it.

“This is a great event, it really brings neighbors together, let’s them meet each other and lookout for each other, they can talk about issues. Obviously the police officers that stop out there can relay any problems that happen out there in their communities, maybe things that we’re not aware of,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.