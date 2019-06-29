Trump may meet with North Korean leader

President Donald Trump, left, poses for a photo with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (Associated Press) — President Donald Trump has landed in South Korea, and a meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may be on his agenda.

Trump flew from Osaka, Japan, where he attended a global summit and held numerous meetings with world leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.

Trump has said he’ll visit the heavily-fortified demilitarized zone that separates North and South Korea, and he’s invited Kim to join him “just to shake his hand and say Hello!”

Trump is also scheduled to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in while in Seoul.