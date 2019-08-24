Trump arrives in France for Group of Seven summit

BIARRITZ, FRANCE (Associated Press) — President Donald Trump has arrived in France for a summit with world leaders. The Group of Seven meeting in Biarritz comes amid anxieties over a global economic slowdown and the president’s escalating trade war with China.

Air Force One arrived in the seaside resort town on Saturday afternoon.

The two-day summit is taking place at one of the most unpredictable moments in Trump’s tenure, with his public comments and decision-making increasingly erratic and acerbic of late.

Trump faces a wary reception from fellow world leaders. He’s opened new points of tension with allies on trade, Iran and Russia.

The summit is scheduled to kick off with a dinner Saturday night. The summit is expected to focus on economic issues and climate change, among other topics.

