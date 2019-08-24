Trump arrives in France for Group of Seven summit

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, to travel to Biarritz, France, for a G-7 summit. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

BIARRITZ, FRANCE (Associated Press) — President Donald Trump has arrived in France for a summit with world leaders. The Group of Seven meeting in Biarritz comes amid anxieties over a global economic slowdown and the president’s escalating trade war with China.

Air Force One arrived in the seaside resort town on Saturday afternoon.

The two-day summit is taking place at one of the most unpredictable moments in Trump’s tenure, with his public comments and decision-making increasingly erratic and acerbic of late.

Trump faces a wary reception from fellow world leaders. He’s opened new points of tension with allies on trade, Iran and Russia.

The summit is scheduled to kick off with a dinner Saturday night. The summit is expected to focus on economic issues and climate change, among other topics.