Trump administration carries out 13th and final execution

This 2015 photo provided by Shawn Nolan Chief, Capital Habeas Unit Community Federal Defender Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, shows Dustin Higgs at the Federal Prison in Terre Haute, Ind. Higgs, the last federal inmate facing execution before President Donald Trump leaves office was sentenced to death for the killings of three women in a Maryland wildlife refuge in 1996. Higgs is scheduled to be executed on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the federal prison in Terre Haute. ((Federal Bureau of Prisons/Community Federal Defender Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania via AP))

TERRE HAUTE, IN. (Associated Press) – The Trump administration has carried out its 13th and final federal execution, five days before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

The execution early Saturday of Dustin Higgs concludes an unprecedented run of executions since July, when Trump resumed the federal death penalty after a 17-year hiatus.

Biden has signaled he’ll end federal executions.

The 48-year-old Higgs was convicted in the killings of three women in a Maryland wildlife refuge.

He was the third inmate to receive a lethal injection this week at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

A December clemency petition for Higgs said he had been a model prisoner and was a dedicated father to a son born shortly after his arrest.