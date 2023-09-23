ANNAPOLIS, MD (Associated Press) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Ophelia is nearing landfall on the North Carolina coast with the potential for damaging winds and dangerous surges of water.

The center said in a report at 5 a.m. Saturday that Ophelia was about 25 miles southwest of Cape Lookout and about 70 miles east-northeast of Cape Fear.

The system was moving at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Life-threatening flooding caused by the weather system is forecast for parts of eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.

The storm promises a weekend of windy conditions and heavy rain in the mid-Atlantic region through Sunday.

The system had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph with some higher gusts late Friday night, but was forecast to weaken after landfall.