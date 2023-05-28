SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Track Tournament wrapped up Saturday in Sioux Falls.

A pair of students from Northwestern High School in Mellette wrapped up their track careers with a performance to remember. Ethan Boekelheide and Jude Ortmeier have been friends and classmates since kindergarten. As they grew older, the duo joined band and track. They both competed in the state meet last week in the medley and shot-put.

Their final competition was made all the more special when they started the day by playing the National Anthem with another classmate. The pair says getting to do both, play music and compete on the track, was the best way to end their senior year.

“We really have a good time hanging out at camp and going out and doing our events. It’s fun to get out here and support everyone on the team,” said Ethan Boekelheide.

“They’ve pushed me really well. So you know I like to thank all my coaches with Roselle and Boone Shell, especially Shell. Mr. Shell, Mama, I’m coming home. That’s our song,” said Jude Ortmeier.

The tromboning trio auditioned in January and were picked to play from dozens of entrees by the South Dakota High School Activities Association.