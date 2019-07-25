Train vs. semi-truck crash in Pipestone County

PIPESTONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — One person was injured after a semi-truck vs. train crash in rural Pipestone County on Wednesday.

The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office said a semi-truck hauling an over-sized load of a base section for wind tower collided with a BNSF train near US Highway 23 and 201st Street.

Travis Claypoole, of Vancouver, Washington, was injured and was cited for failing to yield to a train. He was sent to the hospital and condition is unknown.

The BNSF train had moderate damage, while the semi-truck, trailer and tower base had severe damage.