Train vs. semi-truck crash in Pipestone County

Photo courtesy Pete Bouman.

PIPESTONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — One person was injured after a semi-truck vs. train crash in rural Pipestone County on Wednesday. 

The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office said a semi-truck hauling an over-sized load of a base section for wind tower collided with a BNSF train near US Highway 23 and 201st Street.

Travis Claypoole, of Vancouver, Washington, was injured and was cited for failing to yield to a train. He was sent to the hospital and condition is unknown. 

The BNSF train had moderate damage, while the semi-truck, trailer and tower base had severe damage.

