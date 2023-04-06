SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If taking 41st Street across Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls is part of your daily commute, you may want to consider an alternate route.

As construction starts up again for the next phase of the diverging diamond project, driving in the area could be a headache.

According to traffic data from the City of Sioux Falls, more than 25,000 vehicles a day use the area of I-29 and 41st street.

The area is once again filled with cones funneling drivers into two lanes. It’s a busy road that gets even more congested during during rush hour.

Teri Ruth is a bartender at Fireside Lounge on Carolyn Avenue, which is no longer accessible from 41st Street. She says the construction has definitely affected how many customers come through the door.

“What I can say is, I’m glad there’s no more accidents right here at the corner at this beautiful corner. Last week alone, there was four accidents within two hours. Other than that, I don’t like it,” Ruth said.

Ruth says the traffic has been horrible on 41st Street.

“Backed up like no other. Stay away,” she said.

On the other side of the interstate, Gateway Lounge has been affected by the construction since the project began a year ago.

“We had this process kind of last year when they started. They got this 41st Street done besides the bridge. Our customers know it’s going to happen. We’ve got some very very loyal customers. They’re going to be here regardless of construction,” manager Jordan Westhoff said.

Westhoff says if you know an alternate route, you might want to consider taking it, especially when traffic is high.

“It’ll be awesome when it’s done. It’ll be like the best intersection in Sioux Falls, but it’s going to be a couple-year process, but we knew that going into it, but yes, it’ll very nice when it’s done,” Westhoff said.

Construction is expected to wrap up next year.