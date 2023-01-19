SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — If you’re a fan of loud giant trucks you’re in luck. An event this weekend will bring both to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

If you love loud trucks, big jumps and races, The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is just for you.

“These trucks are incredible and they’re brand new! They’re handmade, they are spectacular and you do not want to miss seeing these trucks,” said Trica Smith, Promotion Manager.

The family-friendly show will feature 6 monster trucks in three different events, wheelie contests, racing and freestyle.

One of these trucks is the Buckshot driven by Brandon Budd.

“I like to do stoppies myself. So instead of everybody getting up on the back wheels and driving, I like to get up on the front and balance in the front two tires. So that’s pretty unique to me,” Brandon Budd, driver of Buckshot.

Budd says his favorite part of the show is all the kids who get excited for the trucks.

“While we’re out there performing, and they’re standing up waving their flags, waving their arms, waving their hands, stomping their feet screaming, that’s what gets us motivated,” Budd said.

And the event is expected to bring in thousands of fans.

“The size of the venue gives you a more intimate interaction with the drivers, with the trucks, with the announcers. And if you’re right up close, it’s right there in your face,” Smith said.

The two day event takes place Friday and Saturday evening. You can find more information on how to get tickets here.