Tornado recovery fund established

A Sioux Falls Tornado Recovery Fund has been made.

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation set up the fund. Donations made to the fund will go to people who are recovering from tornado-related damage.

If you or someone you know needs help recovering from the tornado damage,the first step is to contact the Helpline Center.

Gifts to the Sioux Falls Tornado Recovery Fund can be made online or can be delivered to the Community Foundation’s office, located at 200 N. Cherapa Place in downtown Sioux Falls.