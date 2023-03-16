SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported at 7:00 p.m. Thursday that the road conditions in the Watertown area are not good. Law enforcement is asking people in the area to stay home. They have been very busy today with multiple vehicle crashes and cars in the ditch.

Highway near Watertown, SD

Secondary roads are getting worse and the wind continues to blow creating drifts which may be impassable.

Grant County on 152nd Street near 479th Ave.

For South Dakota road conditions: sd511.org

The Minnesota DOT announced Thursday at 8:00 p.m. that I90 westbound is closed from Jackson to Fairmont and it will stay closed overnight. Many highways are closed as well. For a complete listing of road closures: 511mn.org