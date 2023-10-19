SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday evening here:

NHL
Kings 7, Wild 3

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
USD 3, Omaha 2
SDSU 3, St. Thomas 0

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Brandon Valley 49, Sioux Falls Washington 0

Harrisburg 19, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 17

Lower Brule 55, Omaha Nation, Neb. 6

Madison 48, Custer 7

McLaughlin 52, Marty Indian 0

Pine Ridge 64, St. Francis Indian 12

Rapid City Stevens 23, Rapid City Central 10

Sioux Falls Lincoln 55, Aberdeen Central 7

Tea Area 31, Watertown 15

Tiospa Zina Tribal 57, Crow Creek Tribal School 6

Todd County 50, Standing Rock, N.D. 0

Vermillion 35, Belle Fourche 0

SDHSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 9A=

Alcester-Hudson 50, Burke 12

Canistota 58, Centerville 6

Castlewood 50, Lyman 0

Chester 28, Wolsey-Wessington 26

Deubrook 45, Estelline/Hendricks 6

Gregory 46, Harding County 14

Philip 52, Timber Lake 0

Warner 57, Colman-Egan 0

Class 9AA=

Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Britton-Hecla 0

Freeman/Marion/Freeman 32, Stanley County 28

Hamlin 52, Bon Homme 8

Hanson 50, Leola-Frederick High School 32

Howard 60, Ipswich 14

Parkston 42, Viborg-Hurley 0

Platte-Geddes 46, Great Plains Lutheran 6

Wall 22, Kimball/White Lake 6

Class 9B=

Avon 54, Faith 14

Corsica/Stickney 46, New Underwood 0

DeSmet 61, Colome 8

Faulkton 50, Jones County 0

Gayville-Volin High School 34, Herreid/Selby Area 32

Hitchcock-Tulare 44, Lemmon/McIntosh 24

Kadoka Area 38, Sully Buttes 22

Potter County 38, Dell Rapids St. Mary 22

Class 11B=

Aberdeen Roncalli 17, Wagner 6

Deuel 20, Webster 14

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Groton Area 13

Hot Springs 55, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7

Rapid City Christian 36, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 7

Sioux Valley 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6

Tri-Valley 24, St. Thomas More 7

Winner 36, Parker 0

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Anoka 30, Wayzata 18

Centennial 9, Rosemount 0

Eden Prairie 29, Woodbury 7

Farmington 34, Coon Rapids 33

Forest Lake 36, Roseville 0

Lakeville North 56, Burnsville 7

Lakeville South 48, Champlin Park 19

Maple Grove 27, Minnetonka 13

Prior Lake 39, Buffalo 6

Rochester Mayo 42, East Ridge 36

Shakopee 56, Blaine 52

Stillwater 58, Park (Cottage Grove) 20

White Bear Lake 28, Osseo 21

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Pine Ridge def. Lakota Tech, 25-15, 17-25, 25-22, 14-25, 16-14

Wilmot def. Dupree, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 8-25, 15-9

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Bertha-Hewitt def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 25-23, 19-25, 17-15

Bertha-Hewitt def. Osakis, 26-24, 15-6

Bertha-Hewitt def. Upsala, 25-18, 25-12

Breckenridge def. Lake of the Woods, 25-12, 25-19

Breckenridge def. Park Rapids, 25-22, 25-13

Detroit Lakes def. Park Rapids, 21-25, 25-10, 15-5

Detroit Lakes def. Pelican Rapids, 22-25, 25-15, 15-8

Detroit Lakes def. Win-E-Mac, 25-11, 25-12

Duluth East def. Duluth Marshall, 25-22, 25-20, 25-10

Eagan def. Eden Prairie, 25-11, 25-21, 25-10

Fergus Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-13, 25-16

Hawley def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 26-24, 25-23

Hawley def. Minnewaska, 25-22, 25-19

Hawley def. Pequot Lakes, 25-22, 24-26, 16-14

Hawley def. Sauk Centre, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 27-25, 25-18

Holdingford def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-20, 25-22

Holdingford def. Ogilvie, 23-25, 25-6, 15-13

Holdingford def. Swanville, 25-21, 26-24

Holdingford def. Upsala, 25-18, 25-17

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Roseau, 25-12, 25-19

Lake of the Woods def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 17-25, 25-22, 15-11

Lake of the Woods def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-21, 13-25, 15-6

MACCRAY def. Lakeview, 25-16, 25-9, 25-14

Milaca def. Ashby, 25-9, 25-20

Milaca def. Swanville, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11

Mille Lacs Co-op def. Milaca, 25-18, 25-18

Mille Lacs Co-op def. Osakis, 27-25, 25-21

Mille Lacs Co-op def. Swanville, 27-25, 25-14

Minneota def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 23-25, 25-12, 25-19, 26-28, 15-7

Minnewaska def. Fergus Falls, 25-23, 25-15

Minnewaska def. Park Rapids, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10

Minnewaska def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-19, 25-20

New York Mills def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 26-24, 25-19

New York Mills def. Roseau, 25-27, 25-8, 15-10

Ogilvie def. Ashby, 25-15, 25-15

Osakis def. Ashby, 25-8, 25-11

Osakis def. Ogilvie, 25-19, 25-23

Park Rapids def. Fergus Falls, 31-29, 26-24

Park Rapids def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-19, 25-17

Pelican Rapids def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-14, 30-28

Pelican Rapids def. Lake of the Woods, 21-25, 27-25, 18-16

Pelican Rapids def. Win-E-Mac, 25-21, 26-24

Pequot Lakes def. Breckenridge, 25-18, 25-22

Pequot Lakes def. Detroit Lakes, 25-17, 25-21

Pequot Lakes def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-19, 25-21

Roseau def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-9, 25-22

Sauk Centre def. Breckenridge, 25-22, 25-23

Sauk Centre def. Lake of the Woods, 25-18, 25-21

Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 25-19, 25-22

Sauk Centre def. West Central, 25-16, 17-25, 15-11

Sebeka def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-5, 25-20

Sebeka def. New York Mills, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12

Sebeka def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-16, 25-22

Swanville def. Ogilvie, 17-25, 25-23, 15-4

Underwood def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 28-26, 25-16

Underwood def. New York Mills, 29-27, 25-2

Underwood def. Roseau, 26-24, 25-17

Underwood def. Verndale, 25-19, 25-23

Upsala def. Ashby, 25-12, 25-21

Upsala def. Milaca, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13

Verndale def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-13, 25-23

Verndale def. Sebeka, 25-21, 25-21

Verndale def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-9, 25-16

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Fergus Falls, 25-12, 19-25, 15-12

West Central def. Detroit Lakes, 27-25, 25-19

West Central def. Hawley, 25-19, 26-24

West Central def. Pelican Rapids, 25-18, 25-23

West Central def. Win-E-Mac, 25-15, 25-21

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 23-25, 25-16, 15-12

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-15, 25-22

Class AA=

Section 2=

First Round=

Blue Earth Area def. St. Clair, 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 25-21

Central def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-9

Class A=

Section 2=

First Round=

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City def. New Century Academy

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-13, 25-22, 21-25, 25-5

Mankato Loyola def. Nicollet

Springfield def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-13, 25-16, 25-27, 25-14