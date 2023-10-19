SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday evening here:
NHL
Kings 7, Wild 3
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
USD 3, Omaha 2
SDSU 3, St. Thomas 0
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Brandon Valley 49, Sioux Falls Washington 0
Harrisburg 19, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 17
Lower Brule 55, Omaha Nation, Neb. 6
Madison 48, Custer 7
McLaughlin 52, Marty Indian 0
Pine Ridge 64, St. Francis Indian 12
Rapid City Stevens 23, Rapid City Central 10
Sioux Falls Lincoln 55, Aberdeen Central 7
Tea Area 31, Watertown 15
Tiospa Zina Tribal 57, Crow Creek Tribal School 6
Todd County 50, Standing Rock, N.D. 0
Vermillion 35, Belle Fourche 0
SDHSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 9A=
Alcester-Hudson 50, Burke 12
Canistota 58, Centerville 6
Castlewood 50, Lyman 0
Chester 28, Wolsey-Wessington 26
Deubrook 45, Estelline/Hendricks 6
Gregory 46, Harding County 14
Philip 52, Timber Lake 0
Warner 57, Colman-Egan 0
Class 9AA=
Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Britton-Hecla 0
Freeman/Marion/Freeman 32, Stanley County 28
Hamlin 52, Bon Homme 8
Hanson 50, Leola-Frederick High School 32
Howard 60, Ipswich 14
Parkston 42, Viborg-Hurley 0
Platte-Geddes 46, Great Plains Lutheran 6
Wall 22, Kimball/White Lake 6
Class 9B=
Avon 54, Faith 14
Corsica/Stickney 46, New Underwood 0
DeSmet 61, Colome 8
Faulkton 50, Jones County 0
Gayville-Volin High School 34, Herreid/Selby Area 32
Hitchcock-Tulare 44, Lemmon/McIntosh 24
Kadoka Area 38, Sully Buttes 22
Potter County 38, Dell Rapids St. Mary 22
Class 11B=
Aberdeen Roncalli 17, Wagner 6
Deuel 20, Webster 14
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Groton Area 13
Hot Springs 55, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7
Rapid City Christian 36, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 7
Sioux Valley 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6
Tri-Valley 24, St. Thomas More 7
Winner 36, Parker 0
MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Anoka 30, Wayzata 18
Centennial 9, Rosemount 0
Eden Prairie 29, Woodbury 7
Farmington 34, Coon Rapids 33
Forest Lake 36, Roseville 0
Lakeville North 56, Burnsville 7
Lakeville South 48, Champlin Park 19
Maple Grove 27, Minnetonka 13
Prior Lake 39, Buffalo 6
Rochester Mayo 42, East Ridge 36
Shakopee 56, Blaine 52
Stillwater 58, Park (Cottage Grove) 20
White Bear Lake 28, Osseo 21
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Pine Ridge def. Lakota Tech, 25-15, 17-25, 25-22, 14-25, 16-14
Wilmot def. Dupree, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 8-25, 15-9
MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Bertha-Hewitt def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 25-23, 19-25, 17-15
Bertha-Hewitt def. Osakis, 26-24, 15-6
Bertha-Hewitt def. Upsala, 25-18, 25-12
Breckenridge def. Lake of the Woods, 25-12, 25-19
Breckenridge def. Park Rapids, 25-22, 25-13
Detroit Lakes def. Park Rapids, 21-25, 25-10, 15-5
Detroit Lakes def. Pelican Rapids, 22-25, 25-15, 15-8
Detroit Lakes def. Win-E-Mac, 25-11, 25-12
Duluth East def. Duluth Marshall, 25-22, 25-20, 25-10
Eagan def. Eden Prairie, 25-11, 25-21, 25-10
Fergus Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-13, 25-16
Hawley def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 26-24, 25-23
Hawley def. Minnewaska, 25-22, 25-19
Hawley def. Pequot Lakes, 25-22, 24-26, 16-14
Hawley def. Sauk Centre, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 27-25, 25-18
Holdingford def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-20, 25-22
Holdingford def. Ogilvie, 23-25, 25-6, 15-13
Holdingford def. Swanville, 25-21, 26-24
Holdingford def. Upsala, 25-18, 25-17
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Roseau, 25-12, 25-19
Lake of the Woods def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 17-25, 25-22, 15-11
Lake of the Woods def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-21, 13-25, 15-6
MACCRAY def. Lakeview, 25-16, 25-9, 25-14
Milaca def. Ashby, 25-9, 25-20
Milaca def. Swanville, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11
Mille Lacs Co-op def. Milaca, 25-18, 25-18
Mille Lacs Co-op def. Osakis, 27-25, 25-21
Mille Lacs Co-op def. Swanville, 27-25, 25-14
Minneota def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 23-25, 25-12, 25-19, 26-28, 15-7
Minnewaska def. Fergus Falls, 25-23, 25-15
Minnewaska def. Park Rapids, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10
Minnewaska def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-19, 25-20
New York Mills def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 26-24, 25-19
New York Mills def. Roseau, 25-27, 25-8, 15-10
Ogilvie def. Ashby, 25-15, 25-15
Osakis def. Ashby, 25-8, 25-11
Osakis def. Ogilvie, 25-19, 25-23
Park Rapids def. Fergus Falls, 31-29, 26-24
Park Rapids def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-19, 25-17
Pelican Rapids def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-14, 30-28
Pelican Rapids def. Lake of the Woods, 21-25, 27-25, 18-16
Pelican Rapids def. Win-E-Mac, 25-21, 26-24
Pequot Lakes def. Breckenridge, 25-18, 25-22
Pequot Lakes def. Detroit Lakes, 25-17, 25-21
Pequot Lakes def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-19, 25-21
Roseau def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-9, 25-22
Sauk Centre def. Breckenridge, 25-22, 25-23
Sauk Centre def. Lake of the Woods, 25-18, 25-21
Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 25-19, 25-22
Sauk Centre def. West Central, 25-16, 17-25, 15-11
Sebeka def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-5, 25-20
Sebeka def. New York Mills, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12
Sebeka def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-16, 25-22
Swanville def. Ogilvie, 17-25, 25-23, 15-4
Underwood def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 28-26, 25-16
Underwood def. New York Mills, 29-27, 25-2
Underwood def. Roseau, 26-24, 25-17
Underwood def. Verndale, 25-19, 25-23
Upsala def. Ashby, 25-12, 25-21
Upsala def. Milaca, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13
Verndale def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-13, 25-23
Verndale def. Sebeka, 25-21, 25-21
Verndale def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-9, 25-16
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Fergus Falls, 25-12, 19-25, 15-12
West Central def. Detroit Lakes, 27-25, 25-19
West Central def. Hawley, 25-19, 26-24
West Central def. Pelican Rapids, 25-18, 25-23
West Central def. Win-E-Mac, 25-15, 25-21
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 23-25, 25-16, 15-12
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-15, 25-22
Class AA=
Section 2=
First Round=
Blue Earth Area def. St. Clair, 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 25-21
Central def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-9
Class A=
Section 2=
First Round=
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City def. New Century Academy
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-13, 25-22, 21-25, 25-5
Mankato Loyola def. Nicollet
Springfield def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-13, 25-16, 25-27, 25-14