Thursday night hail storm rips the roof off a Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One couple in eastern Sioux Falls spent the day cleaning up after last night’s storm ripped off their roof. And that was just the beginning.

A relaxing night of snacking in front of the tv took a sudden turn around 10-o-clock last night.

“The hail started hitting the side, the east windows here, and I said, jeez, I got to go check this out, sounds like it’s going to break the windows,” Ken Blumenauer said. “I walked up to that patio and I turned on a porch light and, as soon as I did, the whole roof just tore off. And I thought it was a tornado, I didn’t know what was going on.”

At the time, Ken Blumenauer and his wife Jackie didn’t even realize the roof had actually flown off their house and onto their neighbor’s. A little while later they thought everything had calmed down…

“Then all of a sudden, it just started pouring again about midnight,” Ken Blumenauer said. “We were doing the bucket brigade and towels and all that.”

“Last night, about 12:30, standing here looking at how wet the ceiling was getting and, next thing I knew, it all fell on top of me,” Jackie Blumenauer said.

“She was up to her knees in sheetrock and insulation,” Ken Blumenauer said.

And now after four years of renovations on their home, a new cleanup process begins.

“I’m just glad we’re both okay, you know, and dog was alright and, as you can see, it’s already being rebuilt,” Ken Blumenauer said.

The Blumenauer’s are staying in a hotel for now as repairs are being made.