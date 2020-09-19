Thune issues statement on Justice Ginsburg

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — U.S. Sen. John Thune issued a statement Friday on the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to serving the American people and the law. We didn’t always agree, but she was a true patriot who loved this country. Kimberley and I are praying for her family, friends, and colleagues during these difficult times. While tonight the nation rightly mourns, we’ll soon turn to the Senate’s constitutional role in this process. I believe Americans sent a Republican president and a Republican Senate to Washington to ensure we have an impartial judiciary that upholds the Constitution and the rule of law. We will fulfill our obligation to them. As Leader McConnell has said, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the U.S. Senate.”