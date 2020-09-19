Thune issues statement on Justice Ginsburg

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- The Fall Parade of Home features more than 60 newly-built homes in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford, Lennox, Tea and Wentworth. New this year, some builders have added a virtual tour option to their homes listing. People who show up in-person are encouraged to bring a face mask to wear inside the homes. The homes range in price from $200-thousand on up to more than $1-million. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. today and Sunday. All the homes are free to tour.

The Alzheimer's Association is hosting a virtual Walk to End Alzheimer's today. Instead of of hosting a large gathering, The Alzheimer's Association is inviting participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails in southeastern South Dakota. You can download the new Walk to End Alzheimer's mobile app to track your steps and distance. A virtual opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m.