‘Thrilled’: South Dakota woman now directing USDA’s Office of Tribal Relations

WASHINGTON D.C. (KELO) — A South Dakota woman is now director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Tribal Relations. Heather Dawn Thompson of Rapid City had her first day in her new position on Monday.

“I’m a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, and I live in Rapid City with my family here, and so my family has long deep roots in South Dakota, not only on the reservation but in farming and ranching here in South Dakota,” Thompson said. “Professionally, I have been an attorney in Indian law for about 20 years.”

The USDA is headquartered in the nation’s capitol, just steps away from the Washington Monument.

“I think living in South Dakota, having my roots in South Dakota, I think I understand how unheard rural Americans, all rural Americans feel in Washington, D.C., and I think that’s really important,” Thompson said. “Federal government is there to serve us.”

Thompson explains that her office’s work will be diplomatic, given how tribal nations are their own governments.

“Tribes are just different, right? We always say their legal structure is different, their land ownership is different, and in order to make sure that they have equal access to everybody else, then those differences have to be incorporated into USDA’s decision-making, and so I’m real honored to be able to bring that expertise with me to USDA,” Thompson said.

She uses the word “thrilled” to describe how she feels to have this role with the department.

“I’ve been working on tribal economic development for 20 years, and I’ve been advocating with USDA to serve Indian country, and so now to be able to actually be at the USDA to increase that advocacy is just a true honor,” Thompson said.