PIEDMONT, S.D. (KELO) — Three women plan to plead guilty to bringing meth into South Dakota.

According to court documents, 67-year-old Vonda Hand admits to traveling to Arizona to bring the drug back to the state.

After pleading guilty, the Platte woman will face anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.

In an unrelated case, Anne Cordier could also face ten years to life.

Court documents say she was involved in a drug ring that brought meth from California to central South Dakota, including the Rosebud Reservation.

Taylor Hise of Piedmont also plans to enter a guilty plea.

Documents say the 26-year-old admits to receiving large packages of meth at her home that came from Arizona and Mexico.

Hise faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.