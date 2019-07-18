Those Guys ABATE hosting charity poker run Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual poker run to benefit the Children’s Home Society revs up this Sunday.

Those Guys ABATE are hosting the 11th annual event that has raised more than $100,000 for kids in need. A lot of the children are victims of domestic violence, abuse and neglect. Sign up for the poker run is at Cheap Shots at the Tea exit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Every penny goes to the Children’s Home Society. We have great auction items too and every penny of the auction items goes to the Children’s Home Society,” Dave Brende said.

The poker run costs $10 per rider. Lunch will be provided by Marlin’s, Cheap Shots and the South Dakota Pork Producers.